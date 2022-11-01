EAGLES UNFILTERED: Short Week and the Trade Deadline

There's a lot to discuss and co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dive right into on the latest podcast episode

There's a lot to get to in the latest episode of our Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

First, the win against the Steelers, 34-13, which sent the Eagles to 7-0 for just the second time in team history.

Second, there's the game against the Texans in Houston on Thursday night.

Finally, there is the trade deadline. The Eagles already made one move, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. Will there be another?

It's all right here with your podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles.

Here's some of what you will hear

Is Nick Sirriani the next Andy Reid? Sure, it's early, but the head coach has his team, and the franchise pointed in the right direction with the development of Jalen Hurts as the QB of the present and future.

But what may have been the best move Sirianni made when he took the job? Kracz explains.

Looking back at the Eagles' win over the Steelers, was it the most complete game they played this season? Also, a closer look at A.J. Brown, the WR group, and Jalen Hurts.

How much will Quinn help and does GM Howie Roseman have anything else up his sleeve prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline?

Does Andre Dillard stay or go and what targets could Roseman potentially have in mind?

Can the Texans spring an upset? Hear our final score predictions.

