Indiana Football Week 10 Depth Chart Changes, Injury Notes

Heading into Indiana football's matchup with No. 16 Penn State on Saturday, check out a few injury notes to keep an eye on, as well as the Week 10 depth chart.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following a bye week, Indiana football returns on Saturday at Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against No. 16 Penn State.

The Hoosiers will be without wide receiver Cam Camper , who suffered a torn ACL during Indiana's 24-17 loss at Rutgers on Oct. 22. Camper leads the team with 46 receptions for 569 yards, and Javon Swinton is now listed as a starter in Camper's absence. Expect increased production from Emery Simmons, D.J. Matthews, Donaven McCulley, Andison Coby and Malachi Holt-Bennett, as well.

Matthews did not play against Nebraska and Michigan after suffering a hamstring injury at Cincinnati on Sept. 24. He played in each of the last two games, but has only caught three passes for 21 yards. On Monday, Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said he's hoping the bye week will allow Matthews to return to full speed this week against Penn State.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Monday that linebacker and team captain Cam Jones remains week to week. Jones hasn't played since suffering a foot injury during Indiana's 35-21 loss at Nebraska on Oct. 1, but he's still second on the team in total tackles. Aaron Casey moved from mike to stinger linebacker when Jones went down, and he's tied for seven in the Big Ten with 66 total tackles and tied for third in tackles for loss.

Allen and Bell raised uncertainty at the quarterback position on Monday, saying they're evaluating all options and we'll know the starter on Saturday. Connor Bazelak is still listed as the first-string quarterback on the depth chart, with Jack Tuttle as the backup. Dexter Williams could be an other option, although he's never taken a snap as a college quarterback.

Josh Sales replaced Parker Hanna at right tackle, and Khalil Benson started over Tim Weaver at right guard for the first time against Nebraska in Week 8. Sales and Benson remain the starters this week, according to the depth chart.

The last notable change is true freshman linebacker Kaiden Turner is listed as the backup to Aaron Casey. Turner was a three-star recruit and the No. 33 linebacker in the class of 2022 out of Fayetteville, Ark. He chose Indiana over Arkansas, Cal, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Memphis, Washington State Wake Forest and others.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Javon Swinton (18) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Here's Indiana's Week 10 depth chart.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

55 Caleb Murphy 6-4 295 So.-R

RG

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

RT

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 257 Sr.+

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

14 Kaiden Turner 6-2 223 Fr.

4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+

LB

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R

