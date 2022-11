ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kirby Smart was obviously in a hurry to get through his postgame news conference and join his recruits after Saturday’s win over Tennessee. At one point, the Georgia coach asked longtime sports information director Claude Felton if he was trying “to set some kind of record” for the longest news conference after a game. Even so, Smart wasn’t in too big of a hurry to extend the session long enough to add an unsolicited vote of support for No. 1 Georgia’s offense following the 27-13 win over then-No. 2 Tennessee. “I’m super proud of our offense because I personally felt coming in Tennessee’s defense was peaking,” Smart said.

