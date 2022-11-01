Giants Fall in Week 8 MMQB NFL Power Rankings

The Giants' Week 8 tumble comes as no surprise, but here's why you need to focus on the bigger picture if you put any stock in power rankings.

The New York Giants, who rose as high as No. 6 in the MMQB NFL power rankings poll, took quite the tumble this week following their 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

The Giants dropped eight spots, down to No. 14 in the weekly poll, which was not a surprise given the mistakes that doomed an otherwise competitive game in which the Giants were still in it after three quarters. But this time around, the fourth-quarter magic ran out for the Giants, who, thanks to a muffed punt, literally handed the game over to the Seahawks on a silver platter en route to snapping their otherwise surprising four-game winning streak.

Notes Conor Orr of the Giants' Week 8 ranking :

The Giants are a muffed punt away from nearly grinding their way to another win. While the loss was frustrating for the fan base, this was every week for the last five years. The Seahawks got some timely shoestring tackles to stall New York’s drives and finally knived its secondary with a tough-to-stop double move that resulted in the momentum-changing score in the fourth quarter. This is a long way of saying the Giants do not possess the ability to get blown out.

If you're looking for some perspective because you care that much about power rankings, the Giants are still in a postseason hunt. And while they're not built to go far even if they make the postseason, the benefits of getting there cannot be understated regarding the free-agent recruiting season next year.

Still not convinced? Then let's hear from defensive back Julian Love, who shared the team's perspective:

You put the season into quarters. The first quarter we were 3-1. The second quarter we were 3-1. Really, if you keep on that path, things look good for you. But you’ve got to keep it segmented. You can’t think about the whole picture, this whole second half. We just know that we have a bye week. We need to rest. We need to take it seriously this bye week because our bodies need to recover. It’s been a grueling past two months. When we come back, we’ll play the Texans, and it starts then with them. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves because we haven’t to this point, so we want to stay on that path.

That's a solid perspective, as anyone expecting the Giants to win out after their Week 3 loss to the Cowboys probably wasn't looking at things realistically.

The important thing regarding the Giants is that they've grown as a team in the right direction. They're winning games that, in the past, they would have lost. The coaches are getting the most out of players that previous staffs would have tossed on the scrap heap.

And they're starting to believe that they're not novices when it comes to winning and that brighter days are ahead.

Sure, teams and their fan bases tend to live in the now, and the Giants, who take things one week at a time, are no different.

But given how the 2022 season has unfolded, it's hard to deny that brighter days are ahead for this Giants team after nearly a decade of bad football.

