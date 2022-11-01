ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen

CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department runs out of flue shots

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department recently ran out of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season. The department will not be receiving any additional doses. For those who still need a flu shot, the health department recommends calling your selected vaccine location prior to arrival. Most local...
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire

According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

