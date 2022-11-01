Read full article on original website
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Rakhimov Gets Off The Floor To Stop Zelfa Barrett in Ninth For IBF Title
Shavkat Rakhimov made it count the second time around. An historic win was produced by Tajikistan’s Rakhimov, who claimed the IBF junior lightweight title on his second try in a ninth-round knockout of Zelfa Barrett. Rakhimov was dropped in round three but rallied back to twice floor Barrett in forcing the stoppage at 2:35 of round nine Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information
The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Gilberto Ramirez: I Respect Canelo's Decision, But The Best Fights Are When Mexicans Fight
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is a former 168-pound WBO champion who’s been fighting at 175 pounds ever since April 2019, putting together wins against the likes of Yunieski Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera, among others. The 31-year-old Ramirez's power has carried up to light heavyweight, as all five...
David Morrell: Everyone at 168 is Aware of Me - I'm Ready For Everybody
Minneapolis’ adopted son and rising phenom David Morrell, Jr. showed flashes of his superstar potential, bloodying and battering mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly over 12 rounds before closing the show in emphatic fashion to defend his WBA "regular" super middleweight title Saturday night via KO. The contest headlined a Showtime...
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Jeison Rosario: Time To Say Goodbye, I'm Not Fighting Anymore, Time To Retire
The Armory in Minneapolis - Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) seized his opportunity and delivered a stunning fifth-round KO over former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a performance that Mendoza described as career-altering. The 27-year-old Rosario announced his retirement following the fight. Thirty-five seconds into the...
Euro News: Kerman Lejarraga, Abass Baraou, Jack Culcay, Goran Gogic, More
IBF # 2 junior middleweight Jack Culcay (31-4) will take on Italian Damiano Falcinelli (15-1) in the headliner of AGON Sports show at the AGON Arena in Berlin on November 12. This is what is called a stay busy fight for Culcay. In the co-feature heavyweight Granit Shala (12-0) meets...
Miguel Madueno Aims For Career Bounce Back in Huertas Clash
Thompson Boxing’s lightweight Miguel Madueno (27-1, 25 KOs), is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career when he faces Juan Huertas (16-3-1, 12 KOs), on Friday, November 4th, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will broadcast worldwide on ProBoxTV.com with the WBO Latino Championship on the line.
Sonny Bill Williams Suffers Shock Knockout Loss To Mark Hunt
In what many saw a stunning upset, undefeated Sonny Bill Williams was viciously knocked out by 48-year-old UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The fight, which took place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, saw Hunt blast out Williams in the fourth round with a barrage of heavy punches. At the...
Dennis McCann Vows To Showcase His Power in Clash With Joe Ham
DENNIS MCCANN PROMISES his forthcoming opponent, Joe Ham, is going to 'feel the power' when they go into battle with the Commonwealth super bantamweight title at stake on November 26 at the 02 Arena, live on BT Sport. McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) is going for a hattrick of title belts...
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson) Bivol is coming off a...
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
Photos: David Morrell, Aidos Yerbossynuly - Face To Face at Final Presser
Unbeaten WBA "Regular" Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly went face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday, before they put their unbeaten records on the line live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. (photos by Esther Lin)
Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent Set For Parker-Ryder Card
HAMZAH SHEERAZ WILL bid to add the Commonwealth middleweight title to his WBC Silver belt when he takes on the highly-rated River Wilson-Bent at the 02 Arena on November 26, live on BT Sport. Zach Parker vs John Ryder tops the bill at the popular Greenwich venue, with Dennis McCann...
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Ordered; Ten-Day Deadline To Reach Deal
A hard deadline is in place in the next step of Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially assigned a ten-day negotiation period for the vacant flyweight title fight between San Antonio’s Rodriguez (17-0, 11KOs) and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5KOs). The bout was previously approved and ordered by the WBO on October 27 during its annual convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with both parties now instructed to come to terms by November 14 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
