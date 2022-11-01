Obituary: Richard Sean Kane (1935-2022)

Richard Sean Kane, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He died peacefully at Newport Hospital, with his loving wife, Marlene Livingstone. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1935. He was the son of Irish immigrants. A few years after his birth, his family moved to Baltimore, Maryland. Richard attended Mount Saint Joseph High School and Loyola University.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Francis Andrew Kane, his mother, Mary Margaret Kane, and brother Frank Kane.

Richard enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a Naval Aviator on the USS Forrestal. His service in the Navy strengthened his passion for aviation. Soon after leaving the Navy, Richard married, started a family, and was hired by Pan American Airways. Pan Am was the principal and largest international air carrier in the United States. Richard was proud of his career with Pan Am. His incredible leadership and customer service skills took him around the world. He opened new routes for Pan Am, and lead their operations in beautiful places like Guadeloupe, Tahiti, Lebanon, Liberia, Texas, Brazil, and France.

During his second assignment in Houston, Texas, Richard met his wife, Marlene Livingstone Kane. They married in a storybook wedding, in Newport, Rhode Island in 1992 complete with White horse drawn carriage, Newport mansion, Scottish bagpipers, and an incredible family. Richard and Marlene celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Richard and Marlene lived in Minnesota, New Jersey, Florida and a few years ago, settled in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Richard was a loving man of faith and country. He was active in the Catholic church. As a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, he worked with veterans and active military to help them be faithful Catholics and patriotic citizens of the United States of America.

Richard’s greatest love was his family and friends. He will be missed by all, but especially by Marlene, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Richard had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile that would light up the room. He was so loving and made everyone feel special. He is loved by all. Richard is survived by his wife, Marlene Livingstone Kane, his former wife, Amalia Kane-Crawford, and their children: Julie Marie O’Keefe, husband Robert Todd O’Keefe;’ Sean Edward Kane, wife Josephine Kane; Paul Francis Kane, wife Karolyn Jane Kane; and Cynthia Louise Provin, husband Scott Ogden Provin; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard is also survived by his oldest brother, Robert Kane and sisters, Margaret Rauschenberg, and Patricia Hipszer. With his marriage to Marlene, Richard gained a whole new family whom he loved and was loved by. Marlene’s parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandnephews who he adored.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 4 PM – 7 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 AM at St Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Tunnels-to-Towers by visiting https://t2t.org/donate/

