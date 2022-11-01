Bloomingdale Student Killed at Halloween Party

A Bloomingdale High School student is dead after she was shot at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa.

Hillsborough detectives say she and another shooting victim attended the party on the 9-thousand block of Harney Road last night. She was taken to a gas station after getting shot and died later at a hospital. The male victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies say it started with an argument and they're looking for suspects. They don't know if either victim knew the other. Grief counselors are on hand at Bloomingdale today.

