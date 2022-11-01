ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thonotosassa, FL

Bloomingdale Student Killed at Halloween Party

By Read
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I64ny_0iuTRDV600

A Bloomingdale High School student is dead after she was shot at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa.

Hillsborough detectives say she and another shooting victim attended the party on the 9-thousand block of Harney Road last night. She was taken to a gas station after getting shot and died later at a hospital. The male victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies say it started with an argument and they're looking for suspects. They don't know if either victim knew the other. Grief counselors are on hand at Bloomingdale today.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman

A second person has been charged in the Oct. 21 murder of 49 year old Jeffrey Chapman, friends say he was a kind man and caring father. Lisa Owen, a close friend of Chapman. said Chapman loved nature, his investment company and riding his bike on Clearwater Beach where his life came to a tragic end the evening of October 20th.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy