ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill church steps up among growing mental health concerns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers in Chapel Hill grabbed their running shoes and spent their Saturday night working toward a cause. “There is too much love surrounding these communities and quite frankly too many churches that need to step up,” said Senior Pastor Paul Burgess of University Baptist Church.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Artist and actress donates painting to Marbles Museum in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday was a day worth celebrating for the kids and staff at Marbles Kids Museum. Well-known artist and actress, Alexandra Nechita, donated a special piece of painting to the museum and proceeds from her show over the weekend. If you grew up in the Triangle...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 bus routes impacting 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to have no drivers Friday

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System said two bus routes impacting five schools will be without a driver Friday morning. Bus 56 and 120, that services Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School, Carrboro High School, Glenwood Elementary School and East Chapel Hill High School will have no driver on Friday.
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Election advocates address voter intimidation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While no one has collected the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a Fayetteville man took a chance and won big. Robert Kornegay bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using the Online Play on the lottery’s website.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy