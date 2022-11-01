Read full article on original website
cbs17
Wake County veterans walk in parade to celebrate former comrades
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the Saturday before Veterans Day each year, the Wake County Veterans Council organizes a parade down the streets of downtown Raleigh. The parade honors veterans for serving their country. In straight lines, armed with the North Carolina and American flags side by side, they...
cbs17
New details released for $500 million Seaboard Station in Raleigh; nearly 600 apartment units planned
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers on Friday unveiled plans for the latest expansion of a nearly $500 million shopping and residential area near downtown Raleigh. The latest plans for Seaboard Station include two new apartment buildings of nearly 280 units and a nearly 150-room hotel, according to a news release from Hoffman & Associates.
cbs17
Soldiers help Habitat for Humanity repair veterans’ homes in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend. It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event. At no cost to the veterans,...
cbs17
Chapel Hill church steps up among growing mental health concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers in Chapel Hill grabbed their running shoes and spent their Saturday night working toward a cause. “There is too much love surrounding these communities and quite frankly too many churches that need to step up,” said Senior Pastor Paul Burgess of University Baptist Church.
cbs17
Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
cbs17
City of Oaks marathon to be dedicated to Raleigh mass shooting victim Susan Karnatz
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A loving mother and dedicated runner that was gunned down in October’s Raleigh mass shooting will have Sunday’s City of Oaks Marathon dedicated to her. Karnatz, 49, was an avid runner who frequented the greenway where some of the shootings occurred on Oct....
cbs17
Millbrook Magnet High School receives $200,000 ‘Save the Music’ grant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Students at Millbrook Magnet High School have a good reason to celebrate this school year. The school received a grant of around $200,000 from VH1, allowing students to now have a new musical technology classroom. On Thursday, Wake County school leaders and representatives from VH1 went inside...
cbs17
Artist and actress donates painting to Marbles Museum in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday was a day worth celebrating for the kids and staff at Marbles Kids Museum. Well-known artist and actress, Alexandra Nechita, donated a special piece of painting to the museum and proceeds from her show over the weekend. If you grew up in the Triangle...
cbs17
City of Oaks Marathon sees big turnout, hopes to see more participants in the coming years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an early start for the roughly 6,000 runners and walkers taking part in Sunday’s “City of Oaks Marathon.”. Organizers say roughly 6,000 people participated this year. A CBS 17 crew talked with a few runners shortly after they crossed the finish...
cbs17
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville looking to help ‘stretch the dollar’ this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville. The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County. There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from...
cbs17
Shaw, St. Augustine’s students march to polls, push to reverse sagging turnout among younger voters
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at Shaw and St. Augustine’s universities led a march to the polls Thursday as data shows low turnout among younger voters so far during early voting. Students from the two historically Black universities came together to try to motivate their peers as Election...
cbs17
Plea for adoptions: Wake County Animal Center at capacity, ‘needs all the help they can get’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been wanting to get a pet, the Wake County Animal Center is asking for your help. The shelter is reaching capacity in their dog and cat kennels. Big and small, young and old…dogs and cats are cramming in. “It’s hard right...
cbs17
2 bus routes impacting 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to have no drivers Friday
CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System said two bus routes impacting five schools will be without a driver Friday morning. Bus 56 and 120, that services Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School, Carrboro High School, Glenwood Elementary School and East Chapel Hill High School will have no driver on Friday.
cbs17
Election advocates address voter intimidation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While no one has collected the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a Fayetteville man took a chance and won big. Robert Kornegay bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using the Online Play on the lottery’s website.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
cbs17
Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
cbs17
High RSV cases keep Fayetteville hospital’s child emergency department nearly full
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — High numbers of child respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are showing up at many hospitals, including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. In a news release Friday, the hospital said their pediatric beds “almost constantly stayed full” this week. “About 80 percent...
cbs17
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
cbs17
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night. At about 11:18 p.m., officers said they were called to the 3000 block of Ashburn Court in reference to a person with a knife.
