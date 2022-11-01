ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

In December, we could learn February start date for teen’s murder trial in death of Tristyn Bailey

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County teen accused of brutally stabbing his classmate in May 2021 was back in court Tuesday morning.

Aiden Fucci, 15, faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin this month. It was pushed back to next February because his defense attorney said she needed more time to gather witness testimonies.

Action News Jax’s Jessica Barreto was in court during Tuesday morning’s pre-trial hearing and both the defense and prosecution appeared to be on schedule in their trial preparations.

Fucci made a brief appearance at the St. Johns County Courthouse for the hearing.

Both sides are closer to finishing collecting their depositions for Fucci’s murder trial, which is still on track for February of next year.

Fucci appeared in an orange jumpsuit next to his defense attorney, who told Judge R. Lee Smith she had depositions scheduled through next month.

A deposition is when lawyers ask witnesses for their sworn out-of-court testimony.

Fucci’s defense attorney requested a February trial date so she could have time to gather about 40 depositions. In August, Smith approved it, saying there should not be any other conflicts moving forward.

“I have spoken to the chief judge and this case will have priority over any other trial in this circuit,” Smith said in August.

Fucci was 14 years old when he was charged in Tristyn’s murder. Investigators say she was stabbed 114 times.

A lawyer also appeared in the courtroom on behalf of Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith. She faces a charge of evidence tampering after investigators say she washed blood off her son’s jeans.

The next status hearing for both is Dec. 2. Fucci signed paperwork in acknowledgment.

Tristyn’s family waited outside the courtroom where they were briefed on today’s developments.

Just like in previous hearings, they sported teal outfits, which was known to be Tristyn’s favorite color.

During that hearing on Dec. 2, we could learn exactly when Fucci’s trial will begin. Meanwhile, Crystal Smith’s trial is scheduled to take place sometime in April.

Both mother and son have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases.

