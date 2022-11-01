A Y-tight end that produces devastating blocks in the run game. Good length, with an overall structure reminiscent of an NFL tight end. Mainly plays in-line as a traditional Y. A terrific blocker that can hold the point of attack against edge defenders, engage with second-level linebackers, and crack tertiary-level defensive backs. Makes contested catches with his hands and uses his body to wall off tacklers. Route tree is largely limited to routes around the line of scrimmage. Doesn't vary much outside of flat routes, shallow crossers, and sit routes. Not an explosive athlete and doesn't present much of a threat to stretch the seam or create separation down the boundary. Gindorff does a tremendous job in the Bison's heavy personnel scheme. His ability to block all three levels of defenders is notable. However, his pass-game utility is largely limited to underneath routes. The minimal amount of downfield targets or targets, in general, make his projection as a pass catcher rather murky. An unfortunate season-ending injury has ended his career at NDSU but he may continue to pursue his NFL aspirations after rehab.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO