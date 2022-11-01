Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Centre Daily
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. ‘In Cowboys Sights’; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
FRISCO - Stop us if you're heard this before, because we've been reporting for a while on the Dallas Cowboys' genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... but now comes confirmation from a national media outlet - and an advancement of the ball on the OBJ Sweepstakes.
Centre Daily
Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week
Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown on Opening Drive, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a 9-play, 90-yard opening drive that ended with a two-yard Joe Mixon touchdown. Mixon surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards on the drive. Watch the play below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for...
Centre Daily
Three Quarterbacks Available for Sunday
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from the practice squad for the second straight week. The Saturday move with Woodside represents insurance if Ryan Tannehill (questionable with an ankle injury) is unable to play. If Tannehill isn’t ready, rookie Malik Willis will get his second straight start, and Woodside – as he did last week – will serve as Willis’ back-up.
Centre Daily
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Centre Daily
Best Bet: Lions Poor Defense Will Reward Bettors
The Detroit Lions defense ranks low in almost every significant statistical category. As a result of the struggles in the secondary, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has already been relieved of his duties. The defense has been unable to get off the field on third down, struggles against the run,...
Centre Daily
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
Centre Daily
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Centre Daily
Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
Centre Daily
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
Centre Daily
Jordan Poyer, Von Miller Practice Status Revealed In Bills-Jets Injury Report
BUFFALO BILLS (6-1) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. LB Von Miller (Veteran Rest/Ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (Heel) Perhaps the best health-related news the Bills could have received heading into Week 9 was provided by coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Buffalo activated cornerback Tre’Davious White to the team’s 53-man roster, 11 months after White tore his ACL.
Centre Daily
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season. The Packers, which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season. Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Kicks Off NFL Sunday With Epic Video: WATCH
Chances are, when you think of Kevin Costner and the National Football League, your first… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Kicks Off NFL Sunday With Epic Video: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Gindorff, Tight End, NDSU Bison
A Y-tight end that produces devastating blocks in the run game. Good length, with an overall structure reminiscent of an NFL tight end. Mainly plays in-line as a traditional Y. A terrific blocker that can hold the point of attack against edge defenders, engage with second-level linebackers, and crack tertiary-level defensive backs. Makes contested catches with his hands and uses his body to wall off tacklers. Route tree is largely limited to routes around the line of scrimmage. Doesn't vary much outside of flat routes, shallow crossers, and sit routes. Not an explosive athlete and doesn't present much of a threat to stretch the seam or create separation down the boundary. Gindorff does a tremendous job in the Bison's heavy personnel scheme. His ability to block all three levels of defenders is notable. However, his pass-game utility is largely limited to underneath routes. The minimal amount of downfield targets or targets, in general, make his projection as a pass catcher rather murky. An unfortunate season-ending injury has ended his career at NDSU but he may continue to pursue his NFL aspirations after rehab.
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Josh Boyer, Ezukanma Inaction, and More
What is the reason for the first half suck/second half stifle defensive pattern we've seen lately from the Fins? Have the injuries inhibited starters from playing enough together and they take time to jell?. Hey Mike, if there’s anything that maybe I would point to — and I again point...
Centre Daily
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview
A pair of winning streaks are on the line today when the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFC in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, have won five in a row. The Commanders, who look rejuvenated with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, have won three straight after a rough start.
Centre Daily
Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
Centre Daily
How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?
Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league. It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won...
