ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest.

Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records.

The parents brought the child, unconscious, to the hospital late Sunday night and told doctors at the time that the cellphone the 18-month-old was holding had exploded, KSAT reported. Doctors determined that the child had been shot after examining him and called the police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI, police said witnesses said that Fraga was playing with a pistol “recklessly” when it went off, hitting the child. Witnesses also described hearing a noise that sounded like a balloon popping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFFgi_0iuTQrGB00

The child had been in a stroller holding the cellphone when it happened. In the arrest report, police said the bullet went through the cellphone before hitting the child in the chest, WOAI reported.

Fraga was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
US105

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy