Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
connect-bridgeport.com
Registration is Open for Bridgeport Christmas Parade
Bridgeport Parks & Recreation announces that the City of Bridgeport Christmas Parade will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Deadline to registere is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Bands, dance and twirl teams, civic groups, churches and others interested in being part of the big event - which, as always, will conclude with an appearance with Santa and Mrs. Claus - can download an entry form HERE.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Bridgeport Community Doesn't Disappoint When it Comes to Dressing Up for Halloween
Folks of all ages from Bridgeport and surrounding areas came out in full force with Halloween Costumes. From Trick or Treat to parties, from scary to funny, check out some of the images in the first of two galleries of submitted photos below.
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Issue of Dealing with Bees on Property of City has Less Sting to it Thanks to Recent Acquisition
Long before Brian Newton set up shop as Bridgeport’s city manager and long before there even was a city manager, problems with municipal staff and others getting stung by various bees on city property was not unusual. The fact that it was not unusual did not make the situation...
milfordmirror.com
Stratford's Two Roads Brewing planning food hall in former PizzaCo space
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stratford's Two Roads Brewing is planning to open a food hall across the street from its brewery, its owners announced Monday. The new 70-seat venue, Two Roads Food Hall and Bar, will open in the former PizzaCo space early...
connect-bridgeport.com
Commercial City Area Facing Emergency Water Leak
The City of Bridgeport has announced that there is an emergency water leak on Emily Drive, near the 499 area. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is already on site. Water issues in that area may be in play. The esimated time for repair is two more hours, or roughly 11 a.m.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport area's Mexican bakeries come alive on Day of the Dead
BRIDGEPORT — Maria Cordero, 63, pointed towards the bread behind a glass case at the H&H Bakery. She asked for pan de muerto, or literally bread of the dead, which is part of the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos celebrations. While racks filled with the bread...
Edgewood Park Transformed By Halloween Haunted Ride
The light at the end of a spooky spider- and cobweb-filled tunnel at Edgewood Park was a hefty bag of Halloween treats. That was the scene Monday evening in Edgewood Park, where 2,000 candy bags were distributed for the city’s Youth and Recreation department’s annual “Trunk or Treat” celebration.
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
newhavenarts.org
Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit
Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Fairfield Mirror
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week
Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Structure Fire Results in Destruction of Home
According to WBOY, a fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said. Photos from the scene show the destruction. Click HERE to see a few additional details and the images.
Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest
On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
Norwalk Business Development Center to celebrate grand opening today
The Norwalk Business Development Center will celebrate its grand opening today.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich woman charged with misusing gift cards donated to family of child who died of cancer
GREENWICH — A 37-year-old Byram woman is facing a larceny charge after police said she mismanaged gift cards that had been donated to support a local family who had lost a child to cancer. When a 9-year-old Greenwich youngster died of cancer this summer, Stephanie Fox began soliciting gift-card...
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary near Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a proposal to open a controversial marijuana dispensary on the west side of the city, but approved plans for a dispensary across town.
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
connect-bridgeport.com
Cava & Banko, PLLC Claims Top Prize for Judges' Choice in ABB Scarecrow Contest
The judges have made their decision and first place in the 2022 Associated Businesses of Bridgeport Scarecrow Contest is awarded to Cava & Banko, PLLC for its rendition of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The award will be presented Dec. 1 at Light Up Night. There was...
Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed
As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
