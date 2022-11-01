ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Registration is Open for Bridgeport Christmas Parade

Bridgeport Parks & Recreation announces that the City of Bridgeport Christmas Parade will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Deadline to registere is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Bands, dance and twirl teams, civic groups, churches and others interested in being part of the big event - which, as always, will conclude with an appearance with Santa and Mrs. Claus - can download an entry form HERE.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Commercial City Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The City of Bridgeport has announced that there is an emergency water leak on Emily Drive, near the 499 area. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is already on site. Water issues in that area may be in play. The esimated time for repair is two more hours, or roughly 11 a.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie

"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
NEW MILFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit

Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week

Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
FAIRFIELD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Structure Fire Results in Destruction of Home

According to WBOY, a fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said. Photos from the scene show the destruction. Click HERE to see a few additional details and the images.
WESTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest

On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Death Blvd. Safety Fixes Delayed

As another pedestrian death reminded New Haven of the perils of walking on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, plans to make that state-owned roadway safer have been pushed back yet again. That’s the latest with the perilous intersections of Rt. 1 (Orange Avenue and Columbus Avenue), Rt. 10 (Ella T. Grasso...
NEW HAVEN, CT

