Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Star Trek Takes Center Stage on Paramount+ and Storm Chasers Hit Netflix
Paramount+ continues to go where no man (or streamer) has gone before with a double dose of Star Trek content. Today, adult animated spinoff Lower Decks wraps Season 3, just as its kid-friendly counterpart Prodigy returns for the second half of its debut outing. Plus, storm chasers relive their near-death...
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Sausage Party Animated Series from Seth Rogen Headed to Amazon
Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment. A spinoff of the 2016 animated film is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the film, will return to voice his character, as well as cast members Kristin Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also lend ther voices to the series.
Girls5eva Headed to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has found a new home. Previously a Peacock series, the musical comedy will debut its third season on Netflix. The first two seasons will also be available to stream on the platform. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the series follows a one-hit wonder...
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
Stanley Tucci Broke Through in a Legal Drama Ahead of Its Time
Stanley Tucci is back on TV this month with the Netflix/BBC co-production Inside Man. Tucci plays a convicted murderer on death row who's trying to use his criminal expertise to help solve other murders. It's the kind of role you cast a Stanley Tucci for — one that requires the kind of dexterity to play appealing yet repulsive, shrewd but secretive, villainous but with a glint in his eye.
The Trailer for The Calling Offers an Eerie Look at David E. Kelley's Crime Drama
A particularly harrowing case causes a detective to question everything in The Calling. The trailer for the Peacock original series introduces us to NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), a man whose "belief in mankind is his superpower" when it comes to cracking cases and finding the truth. His spirituality and religious principles are put to the test, however, when his search for a woman's missing son goes terribly awry.
The Good Doctor Star Antonia Thomas to Lead Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Antonia Thomas, known for roles on The Good Doctor and Lovesick, will lead British comedy series Still Up at Apple TV+. Thomas will star opposite Red Oaks breakout Craig Roberts in the series, which comes from a producer of HBO hit I May Destroy You. Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited illustrator dedicated to her young daughter, and Danny (Roberts), a socially anxious journalist. Both suffer from insomnia and spend long nights talking - despite never meeting.
The First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery Series Poker Face Features a Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson is back with another mystery to sink your teeth into. The trailer for the Knives Out mastermind's new Peacock series Poker Face sees Natasha Lyonne lead a star-studded cast as she tries to figure out the "why" of it all with a new mystery in every episode. "You've...
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Loses Showrunner, Will Now Be Redeveloped
HBO Max's Green Lantern series is getting an overhaul. The comic book adaptation, which has been in the works since 2019, has lost showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith after completing scripts for a full season of eight episodes. The series was originally set to revolve around Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but the creative overhaul will shift the show's focus to John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes.
Yellowstone Prequel Starring Harrison Ford Gets Premiere Date
1923 has a premiere date. The Yellowstone prequel, helmed by Taylor Sheridan, will debut in December. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series will explore the colorful past of the Duttons, when "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."
WATCH: James Corden Addresses Claims He Was 'Nasty' At New York Restaurant
James Corden is setting the record straight regarding accusations of "abusive" behavior at a New York restaurant. During Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host addressed claims from Balthazar owner Keith McNally that Corden was "nasty" to his staff after a kitchen mishap. McNally initially banned Corden from the restaurant, but walked back this move after Corden "called him and apologized profusely" (only to slam Corden again following the late night host's comments to the New York Times that he "hadn't done anything wrong, on any level").
Never Let Me Go Series Gets Order from FX/Hulu
Never Let Me Go is getting a small-screen adaptation. FX and Hulu have greenlit a series based on Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed novel, which will star Viola Prettejohn (The Witcher, The Nevers), Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, and more. Melissa Iqbal (The Nevers) will serve as showrunner and writer for the series.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
WATCH: The Succession Season 4 Teaser Sees Roy Siblings Form 'Rebel Alliance', Confirms Release Window
War is brewing for the Roy family in the Succession Season 4 teaser. Ahead of last night's House of the Dragon finale, HBO dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Succession. "These people are pygmies," growls patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The season seemingly picks up right after...
Max Greenfield Thinks It's Too Early For a New Girl Reboot
Max Greenfield isn't against a New Girl reboot, but he does think it's a little soon to get the gang back together. The actor, who played type-A roommate Winston Schmidt on the Fox comedy, said he'd be open to the idea, but it would have to be done right. "I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," said Greenfield. "it would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Industry will return for a third season. HBO announced today that the critically acclaimed drama had been renewed for Season 3. The pickup comes after the show concluded its eight-episode second season last month. "Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," said Kathleen McCaffrey, HBO Programming's Senior Vice President.
A Claymation Rick and Morty Horror Short is Coming
A Rick and Morty horror short is coming to help tide fans over until the Season 6 premiere. Summer's Sleepover, a trippy claymation short from Lee Hardcastle, sees an "unexpected guest" liven up Summer's (Spencer Grammer) sleepover party. The short will premiere on October 30 on Adult Swim and be available to stream on HBO Max and YouTube the following day.
