Max Greenfield isn't against a New Girl reboot, but he does think it's a little soon to get the gang back together. The actor, who played type-A roommate Winston Schmidt on the Fox comedy, said he'd be open to the idea, but it would have to be done right. "I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," said Greenfield. "it would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."

9 DAYS AGO