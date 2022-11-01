ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Who’s the New Singer Making Beautiful Music With General Hospital’s Chase?

Those watching the Thursday, November 3, episode of General Hospital got their first look at the woman who was set to sing with Chase. Actress and singer Jacqueline Grace Lopez has landed the role of Blaze, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and this isn’t the first time she’s appeared on the ABC soap.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Brings Michael Damian Home as Danny

When Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) teased at the beginning of the week that we would be getting another surprise return to The Young and the Restless, that immediately set fans (and us) off on a speculation frenzy. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for us to find out just who it would be — and it’s someone fans have been hoping to see for a long time.
SheKnows

Joss Gets an Eyeful — and Willow Receives Potentially Bad News From Terry

Michael and Willow have a date at Charlie’s, as Wiley is sleeping over with Leo. After their dinner arrives, Michael notices she’s barely eating. Willow explains she’s nervous and waiting on some standard test results on the baby that she says Britt ordered. Michael asserts they are in this together.
SheKnows

Well, That Was Fast: General Hospital Drops Long-Awaited Character as Quickly as It Brought Her On

After all the time we waited to see if Liz’s mom would surface on General Hospital, she did. Well, to be fair, the only reason she did is because Liz headed to California in hopes of getting answers about her past from her parents’ house. In any case, Denise Crosby’s time was short lived — and we’ve seen the last of Carolyn Webber, as reported by Soap Opera Digest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Blue Bloods Photos: Meet the Real-Life Partners That Are Cuffed to Some of Your Favorite Stars

See the CBS primetime faves off-screen with the ones they love. CBS’ Blue Bloods is one of primetime’s most-popular shows and viewers everywhere have made it a point to be there for the Reagan family’s “Sunday dinners” each Friday night at 10 pm. In the reel-world, fans may know them as Henry, Frank, Erin, Danny and Jamie Reagan and often follow along as they, and those around them, work to investigate NYPD crimes and solve cases. However, in the real-world the actors lead very different lives and have their own families.
SheKnows

Helena Christensen Models Her Long Legs & Confident Spirit in This Form-Fitting Black Mini-Dress

Get ready, because Helena Christensen just uploaded a series of photos in some elegant and curve-hugging ensembles that we know fans are losing it over. On Nov 5, Christensen shared a series of photos from her newest, nature-themed photoshoot with the simple caption, “🪶💛🍁 Vintage and secondhand items up on @staerkandchristensen.” You can see the stunning photos HERE! In the photos, we see the supermodel pose in an array of jaw-dropping outfits that were basically made for her and her toned figure. While we adore all the ensembles, we have a soft spot for the delicate black lace mini-dress she posed in the...
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke Contemplates Drastic Action, Katherine Kelly Lang Rustles Up an Unforgettable Night With Her Grandchildren

The CBS soap actress set out for some fun away from her reel-world. We know the Halloween festivities ended this past week but we couldn’t resist sharing a few more photos of a couple of adorable trick-or-treaters. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted a bunch of pics of her grandchildren Zuma and Reign, as well as a video, to remember this year’s holiday.
SheKnows

Hope Celebrates With Thomas as Liam Paces the Cabin — and Bill Makes a Play for Brooke

At the Forrester mansion, Thomas pops the bubbly and Zende enthuses about going through every bottle of champagne. Douglas asks for some, so Hope produces some apple cider to fill his glass. Eric, with Donna and Ridge beside him, toasts to Thomas and Hope and their resounding success. “Forrester Creations’ newest dream team! Cheers!” They all toast.
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage

Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance. She posted it with the caption, “by @davettashane.” In the video, we see Jackson getting into the music, singing along to the soulful song as the colors change with her. She’s dancing around to the song, showing off her impressive vocals (and even screaming at one point!) It truly looked like a transcendent...
ASHEVILLE, NC

