Santa Barbara Alum Reveals the Plan to Bring the Soap Back: ‘I Have the Writer, I Have the Producer, I Have a Lot of the Actors’
After an incredible 27 years on General Hospital, it’s hard to remember a time when Nancy Lee Grahn wasn’t playing one of Port Charles’ most formidable lawyers, Alexis Davis. But before she found her home on ABC, the actress actually spent nine years over on NBC’s Santa Barbara playing another attorney, Julia Wainwright.
Who’s the New Singer Making Beautiful Music With General Hospital’s Chase?
Those watching the Thursday, November 3, episode of General Hospital got their first look at the woman who was set to sing with Chase. Actress and singer Jacqueline Grace Lopez has landed the role of Blaze, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and this isn’t the first time she’s appeared on the ABC soap.
As Days of Our Lives’ EJ Barrels Towards Tragedy, Dan Feuerriegel Takes a Breather For Some ‘Family’ Bonding
Well this is a reunion we weren’t expecting. It’s so lovely to see those nice DiMera boys getting along on Days of Our Lives! God knows, EJ couldn’t have cared less about Jake. His death was just a chance to consolidate shares. But Stefan’s return to life has brought him and EJ closer than ever!
Holly’s Betrayal on General Hospital Could Set the Stage for an Amazing Twist — Plus, Th-Th-That’s All, Liz’s Folks?
November Sweeps is in full swing, with some big returns, new characters, and still more to come by the hints being dropped. While most of the week was fairly exciting and fast paced, Friday’s General Hospital episode turned into a bit of a snooze fest with rehashed dialogue and flashbacks.
Young & Restless Brings Michael Damian Home as Danny
When Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) teased at the beginning of the week that we would be getting another surprise return to The Young and the Restless, that immediately set fans (and us) off on a speculation frenzy. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for us to find out just who it would be — and it’s someone fans have been hoping to see for a long time.
Joss Gets an Eyeful — and Willow Receives Potentially Bad News From Terry
Michael and Willow have a date at Charlie’s, as Wiley is sleeping over with Leo. After their dinner arrives, Michael notices she’s barely eating. Willow explains she’s nervous and waiting on some standard test results on the baby that she says Britt ordered. Michael asserts they are in this together.
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
Days of Our Lives Just Set Up the Devastating Possibility of Not Just One, But Two Game-Changing Deaths
While it still feels like we’re in a holding pattern as we get into November sweeps, this week at least gave us a hint at the devastating consequences that could be heading our way. Now if only the show could tell a decent love story. I hate to say...
We Need to Talk About Bold & Beautiful’s Thomas and Liam — Plus, [Spoiler’s] Absence Was a Major Missed Opportunity
At long last, we got another fashion show! But the real action was, as always, happening behind the scenes. Meanwhile, fans debated whether Thomas was obsessed with Hope or simply a guy in love. Where’s the line drawn? We’ll talk about all that and more…. You Better Work!
Well, That Was Fast: General Hospital Drops Long-Awaited Character as Quickly as It Brought Her On
After all the time we waited to see if Liz’s mom would surface on General Hospital, she did. Well, to be fair, the only reason she did is because Liz headed to California in hopes of getting answers about her past from her parents’ house. In any case, Denise Crosby’s time was short lived — and we’ve seen the last of Carolyn Webber, as reported by Soap Opera Digest.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Eric and Nicole’s Romantic Reunion Is Crashed by [Spoiler] — and Chanel Is Arrested!
A November to remember in Salem. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 7 – 11, Anna and Tony return home to a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ava convinced Xander to help her with her revenge plot against EJ...
As Bold & Beautiful Returned to the Runway, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Put On a Fashion Show of Her Own
The Bold and the Beautiful recently brought a Forrester fashion show back into the mix — and it was a longtime coming — and one of the CBS soap’s most fashionable characters is Steffy. Well, her portrayer has a knack for style as well and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood proved it with a few Halloween costumes.
Phyllis Melts Down on Nick After a Run-In With [Spoiler] — And Summer Has a Change of Heart
At Noah’s club, Nick spots Summer and welcomes her back from her honeymoon. He notices she looks miserable, and Summer explains there’s been more drama from Diane. Nick offers to help, but she says she and Kyle can handle it. He’ll just wish her luck then. Summer feels they’ll need it.
Blue Bloods Photos: Meet the Real-Life Partners That Are Cuffed to Some of Your Favorite Stars
See the CBS primetime faves off-screen with the ones they love. CBS’ Blue Bloods is one of primetime’s most-popular shows and viewers everywhere have made it a point to be there for the Reagan family’s “Sunday dinners” each Friday night at 10 pm. In the reel-world, fans may know them as Henry, Frank, Erin, Danny and Jamie Reagan and often follow along as they, and those around them, work to investigate NYPD crimes and solve cases. However, in the real-world the actors lead very different lives and have their own families.
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Expresses His Feeling About Chance to Abby — and Tucker Advises Ashley on Diane
Adam opens up to Jack about his true feelings. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 7 – 11, Tucker tells Ashley what she needs to do. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Sally has found herself caught between brothers Nick and Adam...
Helena Christensen Models Her Long Legs & Confident Spirit in This Form-Fitting Black Mini-Dress
Get ready, because Helena Christensen just uploaded a series of photos in some elegant and curve-hugging ensembles that we know fans are losing it over. On Nov 5, Christensen shared a series of photos from her newest, nature-themed photoshoot with the simple caption, “🪶💛🍁 Vintage and secondhand items up on @staerkandchristensen.” You can see the stunning photos HERE! In the photos, we see the supermodel pose in an array of jaw-dropping outfits that were basically made for her and her toned figure. While we adore all the ensembles, we have a soft spot for the delicate black lace mini-dress she posed in the...
As Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke Contemplates Drastic Action, Katherine Kelly Lang Rustles Up an Unforgettable Night With Her Grandchildren
The CBS soap actress set out for some fun away from her reel-world. We know the Halloween festivities ended this past week but we couldn’t resist sharing a few more photos of a couple of adorable trick-or-treaters. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted a bunch of pics of her grandchildren Zuma and Reign, as well as a video, to remember this year’s holiday.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Hope Celebrates With Thomas as Liam Paces the Cabin — and Bill Makes a Play for Brooke
At the Forrester mansion, Thomas pops the bubbly and Zende enthuses about going through every bottle of champagne. Douglas asks for some, so Hope produces some apple cider to fill his glass. Eric, with Donna and Ridge beside him, toasts to Thomas and Hope and their resounding success. “Forrester Creations’ newest dream team! Cheers!” They all toast.
Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage
Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance. She posted it with the caption, “by @davettashane.” In the video, we see Jackson getting into the music, singing along to the soulful song as the colors change with her. She’s dancing around to the song, showing off her impressive vocals (and even screaming at one point!) It truly looked like a transcendent...
