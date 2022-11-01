Read full article on original website
Coleman Dominates Bangs in District Finale
BANGS – With the runner-up spot from District 5-2A Division I on the line, the Harris Ratings Weekly No. 9 Coleman Bluecats dominated the Bangs Dragons from start to finish in a 47-0 decision Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Dragons (6-4, 4-2) will be the...
Lometa, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, went to her Heavenly home on October 26, 2022. She was born April 18, 1930, to John and Hattie Dunlop in Hamilton, Texas, one of 13 children. Hattie graduated from Hamilton High School and was a member of the Pep Squad, and her senior year was Football Sweetheart. She went to Dallas, Texas, where she married Robert A. Almon and had two sons, Robert Allen Almon and Steven Wayne Almon. She later moved to Ft. Worth, Texas and in 1966 married Jack Herring and moved to Abilene, Texas, where he was a school principal. He retired in 1985 and they moved to their home at Lake Brownwood. In Brownwood she was an active member of First Christian Church, an Elder for Life, where she held leadership roles in all phases of the church, serving on several committees and two sessions as Chairman of the Church Board. She also served on the board of Latch Key and Good Samaritan Ministries. She was an avid bridge player and played often with many of her bridge friends.
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
Tino Barrera, 88, of Brady
Juventino “Tino” Hernandez Barrera, age 88, of Brady, Texas passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by the love of his six children and their families. Tino, as he was known by his family and friends, was born May 7, 1934 in Brady, Texas...
Early Voting Ends Friday With a Flurry
A total of 956 voters turned out on Friday, November 4, the final day of early voting. The total vote count for the two weeks of early voting in Brown County was 6,929 which is 28% of registered voters. Polls will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm this Tuesday, November 8, throughout Brown County.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Heavy rain causes 2 minor accidents
BALLINGER, Texas – Heavy rain clouds covered the majority of Runnels County on Friday, Oct 25th, resulting in two motor vehicle accidents. In a year that has been filled with extreme drought and a tanking economy, October, thankfully, offered us a respite from at least one of the challenges of the this year.
Abilene construction alert: Streets in Chimney Rock area closing off for ongoing Buffalo Gap Road construction
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the week of November 7, Chimney Rock Road will be closed for improvements as a part of the road construction project that started earlier this year. The closure will take place from Chimney Rock Road from Hunter’s Circle to Broken Bough Trail. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), […]
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD Statement
Holland Health Science BuildingHardin-Simmons University. After 15 years on the Hardin-Simmons University campus, Abilene ISD’s Holland Medical High School will move to a new location at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Even though it will no longer be on HSU’s campus, Holland Medical High School, named for HSU benefactors Scotty and Jacque Holland, will continue to educate high school students interested in health professions.
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Solis, age 31, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Odessa. Funeral Services for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 4 to 5...
‘It’s just what my heart and soul needed’: Dog and cow’s friendship brings peace to Brownwood family
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Kay Dyer has always been an animal person. Which is why she and her husband now have seven pets on their Lake Brownwood land. Three dogs and four cats all living in harmony. “Seven so far, I did see a kitty cat the other day that came up to the door,” Dyer […]
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
Faculty: Decreased enrollment, lack of transparency, McMurry lawsuit among reasons for ‘vote of no confidence’ against Hardin-Simmons president
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Faculty at Hardin-Simmons University are citing several reasons behind a vote of no confidence issued against President Eric Bruntmyer, including decreased enrollment, a lack of financial transparency, and an ongoing lawsuit from McMurry University. Faculty Vice President Professor Melissa Milliorn detailed what happened during the vote of no confidence, which took […]
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Gas leak near Early Blvd. halts traffic
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook at 1 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic on Early Blvd. is at a stand still and the road is blocked off due to a gas leak. Please be cautious when traveling through and use back roads to travel through the area.
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
