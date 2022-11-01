Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, went to her Heavenly home on October 26, 2022. She was born April 18, 1930, to John and Hattie Dunlop in Hamilton, Texas, one of 13 children. Hattie graduated from Hamilton High School and was a member of the Pep Squad, and her senior year was Football Sweetheart. She went to Dallas, Texas, where she married Robert A. Almon and had two sons, Robert Allen Almon and Steven Wayne Almon. She later moved to Ft. Worth, Texas and in 1966 married Jack Herring and moved to Abilene, Texas, where he was a school principal. He retired in 1985 and they moved to their home at Lake Brownwood. In Brownwood she was an active member of First Christian Church, an Elder for Life, where she held leadership roles in all phases of the church, serving on several committees and two sessions as Chairman of the Church Board. She also served on the board of Latch Key and Good Samaritan Ministries. She was an avid bridge player and played often with many of her bridge friends.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO