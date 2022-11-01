Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO