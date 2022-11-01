Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Submissions are now open for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2023 Submit your film on FilmFreeway
Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s #RIFF2023. Ridgefield’s annual indie film festival will take place May 18-21, 2023 at locations all over Ridgefield, CT presenting films from around the world and around the corner. New this year is the MADE IN CT category...
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7
Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
Saferides Ridgefield applications OPEN NOW through Friday, November 11
Applications for Saferides Ridgefield are open NOW through Friday, November 11. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply at saferidesofridgefield.org. Each year, RHS Seniors and Juniors volunteer their time, gas and vehicles to keep impaired drivers off our community's roads. Saferides operates on Friday and Saturday evenings during the school year, staffed by student volunteers to provide a safe anonymous ride to get someone safely home.
GBS Begins Selection Process for Maestro Successor
Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
Stacey’s Totally Baked hosts Grand Opening in Ridgefield on Saturday, November 12!
Stacey’s Totally Baked is a cake shop that Stacey Sussman has run from her home kitchen for the last 6 years…but no longer!. Please join us on Saturday, November 12 at 11 am to celebrate the grand opening of the new Stacey’s Totally Baked location in Copps Hill Common – 113 Danbury Road; Ridgefield, CT. There will be free cupcake samples and raffles.
How YOU can put the "Kind" in World Kindess Week at Lewisboro Library
World Kindness Week is November 7 – November 13. During this week, groups and individuals are encouraged to go out of their way to be kind to others, whether it be at home, work, school, or just out in public. The Library will have several opportunities that week to help community members show their kindness.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Spinpin Creative
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Spinpin Creative!
Ridgefield Troop 19 Annual Holiday Plant Sale, Order Deadline is November 20
Support BSA Troop 19 and purchase a beautiful holiday plant (Poinsettia, Cyclamen, or Amaryllis)! Orders must be received by November 20th and will be delivered the weekend of December 2nd. This year orders can be placed online. Simply go to www.Troop19ct.com to order. If you prefer to mail in your...
Bethel Community Rallies Behind Parker, Local Business Owners Hold Online Auction to Help Family
The Bethel community has been rallying behind a young boy who is battling cancer. Three-year-old Parker Lollie, a resident of neighboring Danbury, was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He’s had a rough go of it and spent a good deal of the summer months in Yale New Haven Hospital.
Norwalk names City's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Offier
Norwalk Mayor Rilling announced that LaToya Fernandez joined Norwalk as the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. "As a City, we are always striving to improve and fulfill our vision of becoming a more inclusive and equitable community," said Mayor Rilling. "Today, I am proud to have taken another step forward in this work by welcoming LaToya Fernandez, the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
The Allison Stockel Theater inside of The Ridgefield Playhouse
It’s not every day that Academy and Tony Award winners, senators, and legendary actors join together to pay tribute to a person. It’s not every day that a theater is named after you. Both of those things (and much more) happened last night, Friday, November 4 at The...
Golden Road! Lewisboro Garden Club to plant 3000 daffodils on Saturday!
On Saturday, November 5, from 8 am until 1 pm, the Lewisboro Garden Club will be planting 3000 daffodils as part of their Golden Roads program. They will be planting on either side of the exit road between the townhouse and the Library so the exit road will be closed off.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: KHYAL + KARL
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT KHYAL +...
