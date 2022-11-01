Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Nov./Dec. issue of the LINK Reader, our print publication. With a population on the decline for the past three decades, it is not a surprise that the City of Bromley is seeing less civic participation. City council meetings draw less than a handful of people and in election years, campaigns are waged mainly through name recognition and historic neighborly ties. The city council is often so challenged to find enough candidates to run for its six seats that currently there are three members from the same family serving – two duly elected and one appointed to fill a vacancy in the current term (all three are running for election this year).

