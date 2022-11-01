Read full article on original website
Election ’22: Wheatley for state rep., Aubuchon, Florence Mayor; JB Smith, Crescent Springs council
For those of us who serve as state representatives, every two years is an opportunity to get feedback – a report card of sorts – about how we’re doing. I have always welcomed the opportunity to connect with the people of my district, get their input, and project their collective voice as I represent them in Frankfort.
Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
Thousands of voters hit the polls early in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. — Debby Manning decided to take advantage of Kentucky’s early voting period this week by showing up to cast her ballot on Thursday in Campbell County. Early voting kicked off Thursday morning across Kentucky. All registered voters in Campbell County could come to the administration building...
Voters head to the polls as in-person early voting begins in Kentucky
You didn't even have to ask about it at certain locations on Thursday. One glance told you early voting is popular in the Bluegrass state. There was a line out the door at one location along Kentucky 18 in Boone County. There were similar scenes elsewhere throughout Northern Kentucky. Judy...
Who’s on the ballot: Candidate profiles
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ledger Independent invited candidates for office in the Nov. 8 General Election from throughout the area to s
Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
Hamilton County commissioners are skeptical about paying for a 'convention district'
A couple of Hamilton County commissioners are unsure about the funding plan to redevelop the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati. 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper presented the initial plans to City Council last week, and to county commissioners this week. It would cost around $200 million and require refinancing debt shared by the city and county.
Six candidates running for three seats on the Boone County Board of Education
There are currently three seats up for elections on the Boone County Board of Education with six candidates running. Three incumbents are facing three challengers. In Kentucky, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms with elections occurring every two years. On most boards, the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members.
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
Bromley is small but mayoral candidates dream big
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Nov./Dec. issue of the LINK Reader, our print publication. With a population on the decline for the past three decades, it is not a surprise that the City of Bromley is seeing less civic participation. City council meetings draw less than a handful of people and in election years, campaigns are waged mainly through name recognition and historic neighborly ties. The city council is often so challenged to find enough candidates to run for its six seats that currently there are three members from the same family serving – two duly elected and one appointed to fill a vacancy in the current term (all three are running for election this year).
Election ’22: ‘No’ on Amendment 1, McNeese for Kenton Family Court Judge, restored voting rights
‘No’ on Amendment #1 — Protect life and liberty. When I was first elected to the General Assembly Frankfort wags would remind legislators that “the life and liberty of Kentuckians are never in greater danger that when the General Assembly is in session.”. That was at a...
Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event
The Northern Kentucky Hazardous Waste Collection Event is taking place this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties can dispose of their household hazards for free at this event. Items accepted:. Antifreeze. Batteries (all types) Corrosives/Flammables (fuel, kerosene, etc.) Electronics. Ink...
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
