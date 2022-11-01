Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Missing Arkansas pregnant woman, unborn child found dead in separate locations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A missing pregnant woman from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her unborn baby were found dead in different locations in southern Missouri. The baby's body was found Wednesday, and 33-year-old Ashley Bush's body was found yesterday, according to investigators. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant when she...
Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor
"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Broken Arrow church opens its doors to community shocked by devastating murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow First Baptist Church will hold a vigil for the community on Sunday at 6 p.m. in response to a murder-suicide. Steve Smith the Executive Pastor there says several Broken Arrow pastors came to him with an idea for a vigil and asked him to host the event.
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Residents React To Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust In Wagoner County
Thirteen Oklahomans are in jail after Homeland Security agents broke up a large catalytic converter theft ring near Coweta. Homeland Security said this was one of several busts in nine states, as they dismantle a national catalytic converter theft ring. A business owner across the street from the scene said...
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is looking to identify a person of interest they believe is related to a case of identity theft. The person seen in the photos were able to access bank accounts of the victim and obtain large amounts of cash.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
KTUL
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 1