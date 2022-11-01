ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Missing Arkansas pregnant woman, unborn child found dead in separate locations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A missing pregnant woman from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her unborn baby were found dead in different locations in southern Missouri. The baby's body was found Wednesday, and 33-year-old Ashley Bush's body was found yesterday, according to investigators. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant when she...
TULSA, OK
People

Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor

"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In

A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

DHS: National Crime Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized crime ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence between Wagoner and Coweta. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Man dies outside of tribal complex

TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
