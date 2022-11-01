Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest were announced Thursday. There were 241 photos submitted and 14 were selected as winners. William Rowan’s photo, “Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland,” won the first-place prize of a $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card....
WILX-TV
Rare performance combines dance and physics
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion incorporates dance, video, and physics to create an exhilarating and engaging performance on Sunday, November 6, at 1PM. This project is a mass collaboration between Wharton Center, the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Dance Exchange, Happendance, Women and Minorities in Physical Sciences (WaMPS) community members, and students from Everett High School and Dwight Rich School of the Arts. After the performance, audience members will be invited to tour FRIB and enjoy a variety of activities that explore dance and science.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society seeks dog food, treat donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the giving spirit and have a soft spot for furry friends, the Capital Area Humane Society needs a few items. The shelter is looking for liquid laundry detergent, soft dog treats, dog food and more. They said they will accept any brand and any size.
WILX-TV
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
WILX-TV
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds. The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University to beef up campus security with new Operations Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping students and staff safe is the goal of a new safety center taking shape on Michigan State University’s campus. With more than 2,000 cameras, LED lights, and alarms Michigan State University is beefing up its security on campus. A new Operations Center currently being built will allow MSU Police and Public Safety and East Lansing Police Department to have a central location for all cameras and emergency notification systems.
WILX-TV
Lindert New PGA of America President
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country Club of Lansing general manager John Lindert has begun his two year reign as President of the PGA of America. As part of his duties, he will present the Wannamaker Trophy to the PGA Champion next May in Rochester, New York. Lindert has served the PGA in other capacities prior to his latest appointment. He will hold the title honorary President when his term ends.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk’s office in Mason to reopen Monday
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday. The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.
WILX-TV
MSU study suggests being online helps children stay connected
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the great screen time debate. A lot of parents would agree that teens spend too much time on social media and video games. A professor at Michigan State, however, said the real issue is some teens are not spending enough time online. “Kind...
WILX-TV
American Legion in Howell honors veterans, brings awareness to veteran suicides
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell American Legion is placing crosses representing veteran lives not on the battlefield, but from mental illness. Each cross represents the daily veterans’ lives lost from suicide. It’s a big problem in the U.S and in Michigan. According to the latest statistics from...
WILX-TV
Why does Christmas season start the day after Halloween now?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas time is here - or at least that’s what you’d think walking into any store right now. Stores are decking the halls with their holiday inventory earlier this year hoping shoppers, worried about inflation, will start buying sooner. Have you noticed Christmas decor...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
WILX-TV
MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
WILX-TV
Napolean has no problem with Manchester
NAPOLEAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Napoleon Pirates claimed a district championship Friday night as it improved its unbeaten record to 11-0 with a commanding 42-13 win over Manchester. The Pirates put their unblemished mark on the line next week when they take on Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
WILX-TV
Dewitt survives in triple OT thriller, beats Mt. Pleasant 56-49
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Dewitt Athletics) - DeWitt came from behind with an 86 yard drive in the final 2:20 to tie the game and then won in three overtimes 56-49. Sophomore Elliott Larner QB’ed the drive. Bryce Kurncz scored all three touchdowns for DeWitt in the overtimes. Kurncz also had several key receptions on the final drive of regulation.
WILX-TV
Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge avenges early-season loss, holds off Holt to take district title
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After an early-season loss to Holt, that result stayed in the back of the minds of the Grand Ledge football team. Now, playing their best football of the season, the Comets got sweet revenge, outlasting the Rams 21-20 to take their first district title since 2015.
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
Comments / 0