MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday. The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.

MASON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO