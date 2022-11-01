ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Upgrades planned for Chain of Rocks Park in 2023

By Liz Dowell
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Chain of Rocks Park is planning to update its riverfront trail, as well as its existing trailhead and habitat, next year.

The project is funded by local sales tax dollars, federal grants, and private donors. The park was also awarded a $990,000 grant in August 2021 for improvements through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

According to the press release , the construction includes:

A better place to host events and programs:

  • Restrooms and drinking fountains for daily use.
  • Local artwork that reflects the Mississippi Flyway migratory route and Chain of Rocks river geology.
  • Picnic pavilion for group gatherings.
  • Direct walking and biking access to the historic bridge with a river overlook.
  • Event lawn and food truck area with water and electricity for community gatherings.

Restored habitats and ecosystems:

  • Restoration of wetlands and woodlands that provide food and shelter for native wildlife on site including migratory birds.
  • New 1.5 acre reconstructed prairie (already underway) with a future unpaved footpath running through.
  • Permeable parking lot (to allow water to flow through), an overflow grass lot, and rain gardens to reduce stormwater runoff from the site.

Safety and security on site:

  • The fence around the site and gated entrance with staff on-site during peak hours.
  • Lighting in the parking lot and video surveillance cameras.
  • Emergency phone.

Construction begins in early 2023 and is completed in early 2024.

