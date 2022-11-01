ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw says election deniers know they’re lying

Members of Congress who contested the 2020 election results admitted behind closed doors that they know their cause is false, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, said on his podcast published Wednesday, offering his sternest rebuke yet of his party’s rejection of President Joe Biden’s win. Speaking with former...
MySanAntonio

Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Clyburn draws parallel between US today and Germany before Nazis

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Sunday said he sees parallels between the current threats to U.S. democracy and the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy in the 1930s. Clyburn told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that election denialism and calling the press the enemy “causes those...
The Hill

GOP mega-donor says ‘it’s time to move on’ from Trump

Republican mega-donor Ken Griffin said it’s time the party moves on from former President Trump, even as he appears to gear up for a possible reelection bid in 2024. “He did a lot of things really well and missed the mark on some important areas. And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” Griffin said of Trump in an interview with Politico published Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds

In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and governor's races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its reach past the states it currently controls. Hotly contested U.S. Senate and governor's races in perpetual swing...
GEORGIA STATE
MySanAntonio

ONE Future members continue to beat methane intensity goal

From the wellhead to the burner tip, members of the Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) coalition succeeded in surpassing the coalition’s goal of methane intensity at 1% for a fifth consecutive year. One Future released its fifth annual methane intensity report and said the coalition recorded 2021...
MySanAntonio

Is the Plan to Stop Inflation Working? Not Yet

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Our government's plan to beat inflation...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy