tvinsider.com

3 Key Relationships to Watch in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September may shift the way we view Netflix’s most regal hit, but expect the drama of The Crown Season 5 to be just as addictive. Since a changing of the cast occurs every two seasons, new faces now portray the House of Windsor during this turbulent 1991-97 period, with Imelda Staunton taking over as the stoic royal.
tvinsider.com

‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report

HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
tvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films

Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 6, “Mamma Said There Would Be Days Like This.”]. Asjha Cooper is hanging up her white coat, as the actress who plays Vanessa Taylor on NBC’s Chicago Med is leaving the popular medical drama. According...
tvinsider.com

‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33

Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
tvinsider.com

‘Stranger Things Day 2022’ Official Schedule & Lineup

Sunday, November 6, marks the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, back in 1983, which also makes it officially Stranger Things Day. Netflix will be celebrating this year’s Stranger Things Day with a series of events, including new and exclusive content, live fan experiences, virtual and in-person special screenings, and limited edition merchandise available online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
tvinsider.com

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Movie & Spinoff Series Coming Says Show Creator

Iginio Straffi, the man behind the Netflix live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga, has given fans new hope after the teen drama was canceled earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, Straffi wrote, “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world. I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”
tvinsider.com

Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season. She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom...
tvinsider.com

Kal Penn Doesn’t Deny Rumors He’s in Talks to Host ‘The Daily Show’

Following speculation that Comedy Central was approaching the comedian for the role, Kal Penn has not denied the allegations of possibly taking over the hosting gig of The Daily Show. On the November 3 edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the titular host asked Penn about his interest in the satirical news show.

