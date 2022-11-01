Iginio Straffi, the man behind the Netflix live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga, has given fans new hope after the teen drama was canceled earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, Straffi wrote, “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world. I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

2 DAYS AGO