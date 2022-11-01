ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. Deputies say an unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty. The caller instructs them to pay a certain amount of money and if they do not pay an arrest warrant will be issued.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate police chief retires

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department. According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years. Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience. The Town of Honea Path […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.

HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
HARTWELL, GA

