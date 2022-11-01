Read full article on original website
wach.com
Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Newberry Sheriff's Office reports a Laurens man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Deputies searching for suspects wanted for attempted car theft. Officials said Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie 38, has been arrested for trafficking heroin,...
South Carolina police department sees violent crime increase
There has been a slight increase in violent crime in the City of Spartanburg over the last few months. Officials with the police department say spikes we see are largely due to people being irresponsible gun owners, and leaving their guns in unlocked cars.
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Greenville officers find missing teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
Only on 7: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 90 in violent crime crackdown
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis implemented the Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative about four weeks ago. Officials said it's to curb shootings and violent crime.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
Missing teen found in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was located.
FOX Carolina
Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. Deputies say an unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty. The caller instructs them to pay a certain amount of money and if they do not pay an arrest warrant will be issued.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
WYFF4.com
U.S. Marshals, deputies, police surround Greenville home, guns drawn, to make arrest, video shows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Federal and Upstate law enforcement officers descended on a neighborhood Wednesday with guns drawn to make an arrest. A WYFF News 4 viewer sent in video of what he said was a team of more than 15 U.S. Marshals and Greenville County Sheriff's deputies surrounding a home on Whixley Lane, in Greenville.
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
Upstate police chief retires
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department. According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years. Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience. The Town of Honea Path […]
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of hitting troopers back in court
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.
HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
