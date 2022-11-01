Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Quentin Tarantino Won't Make A Marvel Or DC Movie -- "I'm Not Looking For A Job"
Quentin Tarantino, the Oscar-winning director behind movies like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has said he has no interest in directing a Marvel or DC film. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Tarantino said directors chosen for those types of projects are akin to a "hired hand," and he wants no part of that at this stage of his career.
Gamespot
Andor Season 2 Will Head To Yavin, Creator Says
Disney's Andor series is like Better Call Saul in one crucial way: we know exactly where that character ends up, and that casts a shadow over the whole series, telling us how long it can go and where the story is leading us. Andor is heading toward Rogue One and Cassian Andor's decision to give it all for the Rebellion, but there's still more to do, including heading to an iconic Star Wars location, creator Tony Gilroy told Collider.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Gamespot
A "Big AAA" John Wick Video Game Could Happen, Lionsgate CEO Says
A new John Wick video game might in the works. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during an earnings call this week that executives at the film studio have been "fielding proposals" for a new video game based on the Keanu Reeves action series. This would be a "big AAA" game,...
Gamespot
David Zaslav Talks Up DC Studios' Leadership In James Gunn And Peter Safran
It's only been a few days since James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over the creative direction of the newly-formed DC Studios, but there's at least one big supporter in their corner that is giving them high praise already, and it's the one that matters the most: David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Gamespot
HBO Cancels Westworld, Final Season Won't Happen
In a shocking decision, HBO has canceled its hit sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. This news comes as Season 4 wrapped up this past August. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is pulling the plug on Westworld, but this isn't where the series planned on ending. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline last month that "We always planned for a fifth and final season. We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them."
Gamespot
Ralph Macchio Compares Creed To The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe
The Karate Kid franchise found new life with the sequel series Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, having previously been on YouTube Red and becoming a pop culture sensation crossing over into action figures and even a video game. Sony has plans for another Karate Kid feature film, but it's currently unknown about its ties to the current Karate Kid cinematic universe (KKCU).
Comments / 0