Disney's Andor series is like Better Call Saul in one crucial way: we know exactly where that character ends up, and that casts a shadow over the whole series, telling us how long it can go and where the story is leading us. Andor is heading toward Rogue One and Cassian Andor's decision to give it all for the Rebellion, but there's still more to do, including heading to an iconic Star Wars location, creator Tony Gilroy told Collider.

1 DAY AGO