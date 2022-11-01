Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
Centre Daily
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
Centre Daily
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Centre Daily
Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. ‘In Cowboys Sights’; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
FRISCO - Stop us if you're heard this before, because we've been reporting for a while on the Dallas Cowboys' genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... but now comes confirmation from a national media outlet - and an advancement of the ball on the OBJ Sweepstakes.
Centre Daily
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Centre Daily
Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr
Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, still recovering from a torn ACL in early February, may have a new suitor in the mix for his services. That suitor is none other than the Dallas Cowboys, a team that, per NFL.com has been actively trying to add a top-notch receiver to a group that already includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
Centre Daily
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
Centre Daily
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
Centre Daily
Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group
The Commanders’ potential sale is attracting some famous suitors, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were the latest to show interest in buying the team. Now, Kevin Durant apparently wants to get involved. Durant, a native of Washington D.C., told ESPN’s Nick Freidell about his desire to join...
Centre Daily
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Gindorff, Tight End, NDSU Bison
A Y-tight end that produces devastating blocks in the run game. Good length, with an overall structure reminiscent of an NFL tight end. Mainly plays in-line as a traditional Y. A terrific blocker that can hold the point of attack against edge defenders, engage with second-level linebackers, and crack tertiary-level defensive backs. Makes contested catches with his hands and uses his body to wall off tacklers. Route tree is largely limited to routes around the line of scrimmage. Doesn't vary much outside of flat routes, shallow crossers, and sit routes. Not an explosive athlete and doesn't present much of a threat to stretch the seam or create separation down the boundary. Gindorff does a tremendous job in the Bison's heavy personnel scheme. His ability to block all three levels of defenders is notable. However, his pass-game utility is largely limited to underneath routes. The minimal amount of downfield targets or targets, in general, make his projection as a pass catcher rather murky. An unfortunate season-ending injury has ended his career at NDSU but he may continue to pursue his NFL aspirations after rehab.
Centre Daily
Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week
Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
Centre Daily
Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's...
Centre Daily
Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
Centre Daily
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season. The Packers, which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season. Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's...
Centre Daily
Best Bet: Lions Poor Defense Will Reward Bettors
The Detroit Lions defense ranks low in almost every significant statistical category. As a result of the struggles in the secondary, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has already been relieved of his duties. The defense has been unable to get off the field on third down, struggles against the run,...
Year 1 of the Kelly era at No. 7 LSU looks to be memorable
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hiring coach Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame already has cost LSU $500,000 more than anticipated — not that anyone in Baton Rouge is complaining. The Southeastern Conference will lay a second $250,000 fine on the Tigers after fans poured onto their home field after taking down Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday night. Between that and the Oct. 22 win over then-unbeaten Ole Miss, freshly minted No. 7 LSU (7-2, 4-1 SEC) is the favorite to represent the SEC Western Division in the conference title game on Dec. 3. “A win like this gives us so much more confidence because we beat two top-10 teams in a row heading into next week against Arkansas,” LSU fourth-year running back Josh Williams said after the Alabama win. “We are ready.
Centre Daily
Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."
Centre Daily
Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
