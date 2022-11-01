Read full article on original website
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
Field of Flags at Union Point Park honors veterans ahead of Veteran's Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886 in New Bern honors veterans with a field of flags at Union Point Park. The field allows people to honor the many sacrifices of service members but also serves veterans in Craven County. There are more than 900...
Beaufort County bridge requires temporary closure
Belhaven, BEAUFORT COUNTY - The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday, November 9, for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.
Early voting results high ahead of midterm elections
NEW BERN, Craven County — Early voting wraps up in North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It began across the Tarheel State on October 20th. Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the turnout has been really good. She said early voting has been the most popular method in the state for North Carolinians.
Craven County Schools getting more than $600,000 for school safety
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74 million in school safety grants. The funding is coming from the department of public instruction's center for safer schools and will be used for everything from safety equipment to school resource officers to training and services for students in crisis across the state.
The Blitz postseason week one highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — It's playoff time in high school football in North Carolina and that means it's also time for The Blitz. In the premier matchup of the week, East Duplin took on North Pitt in a matchup of Panthers versus Wildcats. The Panthers rolled with a...
Early voting wraps up as last chance to vote ahead of Election Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — With the election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, many people were out voting on the last day of early voting. Signs can be seen all over, as well as people putting in effort to get people out and to the voting stations.
Cardinals fly past Southern Lee in boys soccer state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The second round of the NCHSAA state boys soccer playoffs got underway Thursday night, Nov. 3, 2022. Many Eastern North Carolina teams were still alive in the brackets. Jacksonville, the No. 8 seed in 3A took on Southern Lee. The Cardinals got out of the...
Martin County deputies looking for teenager
ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
Duplin County school football stadium see first week of extra security after shot fired
DUPLIN COUNTY — A week ago, a gunshot sent fans and players scrambling from the Wallace-Rose Hill football stadium. This week, new security measures are in place across Duplin County. Fans entering the stadiums in the county had to pass through a metal detector and clear bags. There was...
