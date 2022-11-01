ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcti12.com

Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music

GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Beaufort County bridge requires temporary closure

Belhaven, BEAUFORT COUNTY - The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday, November 9, for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Early voting results high ahead of midterm elections

NEW BERN, Craven County — Early voting wraps up in North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It began across the Tarheel State on October 20th. Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the turnout has been really good. She said early voting has been the most popular method in the state for North Carolinians.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Schools getting more than $600,000 for school safety

NEW BERN, Craven County — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74 million in school safety grants. The funding is coming from the department of public instruction's center for safer schools and will be used for everything from safety equipment to school resource officers to training and services for students in crisis across the state.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz postseason week one highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — It's playoff time in high school football in North Carolina and that means it's also time for The Blitz. In the premier matchup of the week, East Duplin took on North Pitt in a matchup of Panthers versus Wildcats. The Panthers rolled with a...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Cardinals fly past Southern Lee in boys soccer state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The second round of the NCHSAA state boys soccer playoffs got underway Thursday night, Nov. 3, 2022. Many Eastern North Carolina teams were still alive in the brackets. Jacksonville, the No. 8 seed in 3A took on Southern Lee. The Cardinals got out of the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Martin County deputies looking for teenager

ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC

