Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s Sealed Air Announces Plans To Buy Liquibox For $1.15 Billion

Today Charlotte’s own Sealed Air Corporation announced plans to acquire Liquibox for $1.15 billion. Sealed Air has become a global leader in sealing air in boxes and Liquibox excels in sealing liquid in boxes, combined, their vertical supply chain integration will be unprecedented. “Liquibox is a highly strategic acquisition...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner

Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week

All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors. On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC

