Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s Sealed Air Announces Plans To Buy Liquibox For $1.15 Billion
Today Charlotte’s own Sealed Air Corporation announced plans to acquire Liquibox for $1.15 billion. Sealed Air has become a global leader in sealing air in boxes and Liquibox excels in sealing liquid in boxes, combined, their vertical supply chain integration will be unprecedented. “Liquibox is a highly strategic acquisition...
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Charlotte Stories
Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week
All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
wccbcharlotte.com
Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors. On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts....
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
‘Couldn’t sleep all night’: North Carolina man buys 2nd lottery ticket, wins $250,000
SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Billy Pruett, of Shelby, bought his second lottery ticket, a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.” Pruett, 56, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
City officials, residents try to find solution for man living in trailer on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Belmont neighborhood talked Tuesday night about concerns over a man who has been living in a trailer on the street outside their homes. Neighbors, police and city leaders agree that it is a complicated issue and are split on what to do to make the situation safe for everyone.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
