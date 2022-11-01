ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33

Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: The BAU vs. Zach Gilford’s Serial Killer Network (VIDEO)

“It’s not over. We’re just getting started,” Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) says in the Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer, and oh, we are so happy that’s true. “The witching hour, when every child was in a deep, deep sleep and the dark things had the world all to themselves,” Zach Gilford, who will recur as Elias Voit, the Big Bad, narrates to kick it off. And we have chills.
‘Stranger Things Day 2022’ Official Schedule & Lineup

Sunday, November 6, marks the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, back in 1983, which also makes it officially Stranger Things Day. Netflix will be celebrating this year’s Stranger Things Day with a series of events, including new and exclusive content, live fan experiences, virtual and in-person special screenings, and limited edition merchandise available online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world.
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
‘Manifest’ Stars on the Stones ‘Living’ With Grief & [Spoiler’s] Return

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]. “Flight 828, the gift that keeps on giving,” Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) says at one point in the first half of Manifest‘s final season, and you know what? After watching the jam-packed first 10 episodes, we are thankful for that — and for Netflix’s save — because a lot happens.
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report

HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
3 Key Relationships to Watch in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September may shift the way we view Netflix’s most regal hit, but expect the drama of The Crown Season 5 to be just as addictive. Since a changing of the cast occurs every two seasons, new faces now portray the House of Windsor during this turbulent 1991-97 period, with Imelda Staunton taking over as the stoic royal.

