Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
A major clinical trial shows how to reduce the risk of stomach bleeding occasionally caused by regular aspirin use
A new study led by experts at the University of Nottingham has found that the risk of stomach bleeding caused by using aspirin long-term can be reduced with a short course of antibiotics, potentially improving the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes and possibly some cancers.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 stress may be worsening endometriosis symptoms
Patients with endometriosis reported worse symptoms and impaired mental well-being, during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in Reproduction and Fertility. The research indicates that stress, within the first few months of the pandemic, had a detrimental impact on people from across the world suffering with endometriosis. More than one third reported an increase in their pelvic pain and tiredness levels, as well as disrupted bleeding patterns early in the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
Substance use disorders linked to poor health outcomes in wide range of physical health conditions
People who have a past history of hospitalization because of substance use disorders have much worse outcomes following the onset of a wide range of physical health conditions, according to researchers in the UK and Czechia. In a study published today in The Lancet Psychiatry, researchers looked at the risk...
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
Australian schools are starting to provide food, but we need to think carefully before we 'ditch the lunchbox'
State Liberal leader Matthew Guy has promised a trial to provide free lunches in Victorian public schools if elected on November 26. The A$300 million election policy is aimed at helping families with cost-of-living pressures, through an opt-in system sourcing meals from local business and cafes. This idea is part of a small but growing trend in Australia to provide meals at schools. There are lots of good reasons to move away from kids bringing their own food to school. But before we ditch the lunchbox, we need to think carefully about how we replace it. Most Australian kids bring their...
MedicalXpress
Investigators shed new light on brain activity related to dissociative symptoms
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms—such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb—that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team...
MedicalXpress
Electroacupuncture cuts risk for prolonged postoperative ileus
Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA in reducing the duration of postoperative ileus (POI)...
MedicalXpress
Systemic hormone therapy during menopause may up risk for depression
Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether use of HT during menopause was associated...
MedicalXpress
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
MedicalXpress
Fecal microbial transplants show lack of predictability when no prior antibiotic treatment is given to recipient
A fecal microbial transplant—giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon—has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community. However, fecal...
MedicalXpress
Does the daylight saving time change disrupt your health?
Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6 in the U.S. and Canada, meaning clocks are set back one hour. But does gaining or losing an hour of sleep affect a person's health?. The spring forward, fall back seasonal time change can disrupt the body's biological clock, says Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep medicine expert.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence-based model predicts patients' risk of acute kidney injury
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in patients in intensive care units, and predicting which patients are at risk can help clinicians take appropriate preventive measures. Investigators have recently developed an artificial intelligence-based model to help make such predictions. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6.
MedicalXpress
More COVID-19 deaths globally in areas of high deprivation
Mortality rates of COVID-19 around the globe were higher in areas of socioeconomic disadvantage, new research has revealed. In a new international review, published in The Lancet Public Health, a study by NIHR School of Public Health researchers at Newcastle University adds evidence to the growing picture of an unequal pandemic, resulting in health inequalities and outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Analysis links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders
New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.
MedicalXpress
Serotonin key to social aversion during withdrawal from opioids in mice
The acute physical illness characterizing opioid withdrawal is tough enough to endure even with full family, community, and medical support—so it is a brutal and sometimes deadly irony that one of withdrawal's salient symptoms is extreme social aversion. "Self-isolation can cause addicted people to drop out of recovery programs,...
MedicalXpress
EU approves preventative treatment for common infant virus
The European Union has approved a preventative treatment for the very common virus that causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, the companies that developed the drug said Friday. The greenlight from the European Commission comes as several countries have seen surging cases of bronchiolitis put pressure on hospitals. British-Swedish...
MedicalXpress
One in three Canadians developed severe loneliness amidst the second wave of COVID-19
Pandemic-induced public health measures, such as social distancing and stay-at-home orders, while successful in decreasing the transmission of COVID-19, could exacerbate pre-existing mental health challenges, including loneliness, one of the major public health concerns in pre-pandemic times. A new nationwide study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders estimated that...
MedicalXpress
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
MedicalXpress
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
Comments / 0