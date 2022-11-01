The Bengals left last Monday’s loss to the Browns with a bad taste in their mouths and took out their frustrations on the Panthers this Sunday. Running back Joe Mixon capped the first Bengals drive with a touchdown run and he would score four more times before the end of the third quarter of the game. That left him one short of the NFL record for touchdowns in a single game, but it was more than enough to power the Bengals to a 42-21 rout of their NFC South opponents.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO