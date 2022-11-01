Read full article on original website
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Jets take down Bills 20-17
The Jets came into Sunday’s game as major underdogs to the Bills, but they left it as winners. Running backs James Robinson and Michael Carter powered a long drive for a go-ahead field goal after the two-minute warning and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up a long fourth-down pass to Gabe Davis to seal a 20-17 home win for the Jets. The victory comes a week after a disappointing loss to the Patriots and sends the Jets into their bye week with a 6-3 record.
Cam Akers active for Rams-Buccaneers
Running back Cam Akers is officially set to return for Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers. Akers is active for Los Angeles on Sunday after returning to the team for Thursday’s practice. He missed the last two games over philosophical differences with the coaching staff. He came back after efforts to trade him failed.
Patriots hold Colts to 121 yards, record nine sacks and a pick-six in 26-3 win
The Colts gained only 121 yards, allowed nine sacks and averaged only 2.0 yards on 60 offensive plays. They lost to the Patriots 26-3 as Matthew Judon and Josh Uche had three sacks each. The Colts fell to 3-5-1, while the Patriots improved to 5-4. It wasn’t like the Patriots...
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
Injuries piling up for Packers
The Packers are struggling in Detroit, and it’s not just Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions. Five Packers players have suffered injuries today, as of the third quarter. The latest was linebacker Rashan Gary, who was carted off with a knee injury. There’s been no diagnosis, but it didn’t look good.
Baker Mayfield in for Panthers in third quarter
The Panthers offense was pathetic in the first half of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, so they made a quarterback change to kick off the second half. Baker Mayfield is in and P.J. Walker has been sent back to the bench with the Panthers down 35-0. Carolina had 32 yards of offense in the first half and their only first down came on a Bengals penalty.
Jets stun NFL Twitter with upset win over Bills
The New York Jets entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills as double-digit underdogs but shocked everyone with a 20-17 victory over the AFC East leader.
Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions as Lions beat Packers
Aaron Rodgers had his first three-interception game in five years today in Detroit, and the Packers lost as a result. Rodgers has struggled for much of this season, but today he hit a new low against a bad defense, repeatedly throwing bad passes and failing to find open receivers as the Lions won 15-9.
Commanders take 17-7 lead on Vikings
Kirk Cousins isn’t having the return to Washington he expected. The Commanders, who trailed 7-3 at halftime, have outscored the Vikings 14-0 in the second half to take a 17-7 lead. Taylor Heinicke hit Dax Milne for a 6-yard score with 14:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. It completed...
Joe Mixon scores five TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
The Bengals left last Monday’s loss to the Browns with a bad taste in their mouths and took out their frustrations on the Panthers this Sunday. Running back Joe Mixon capped the first Bengals drive with a touchdown run and he would score four more times before the end of the third quarter of the game. That left him one short of the NFL record for touchdowns in a single game, but it was more than enough to power the Bengals to a 42-21 rout of their NFC South opponents.
Dolphins top Bears in thrilling shootout
In one of the most exciting games of this NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa and Jusin Fields both put up outstanding performances, and in the end it was the Dolphins who escaped Chicago with a 35-32 win. Tagovailoa had one of his best games, completing 21 of 30 passes for 302...
Titans vs. Chiefs predictions: Staff picks for Week 9
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are only one day away from their Sunday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium. Despite both teams entering this game with mirroring records, there aren’t many people outside of the Titans’ fanbase giving Tennessee much of a chance in this one.
NFL 2022 Week 9 early inactives: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson active for Packers
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Packers had several question marks on their final injury report of the week, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. Lazard did not play against Buffalo last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and Watson suffered a concussion during their loss to the Bills, but both of them are going to play against the Lions this Sunday.
Jets take lead after Sauce Gardner interception
The Jets blew a scoring chance in the third quarter when Von Miller stripped quarterback Zach Wilson on a sack, but they didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity. Quinnen Williams sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen to start the ensuing drive and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner picked Allen off on the next play. The Jets took over on the Buffalo 19-yard-line and James Robinson caught a Zach Wilson pass for a seven-yard score four plays later.
Joe Mixon up to five touchdowns
Joe Mixon picked up where he left off in the second half of Sunday’s game. Mixon ran for a touchdown on the first Bengals possession of the third quarter after scoring four times during the first half of the game. It’s Mixon’s fourth rushing touchdown and it leaves Mixon one short of the NFL record for touchdowns by a single player in a single game.
Chargers improve to 5-3 with 20-17 victory over Falcons
At certain points on Sunday, it seemed like both the Chargers and Falcons were going to give the game away. But Los Angeles ended up pulling out a 20-17 victory with Cameron Dicker sending a 37-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired. Dicker almost didn’t get the opportunity...
