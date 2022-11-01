Top firm IPG advises clients ‘pause’ Twitter ads after Musk takeover: report

One of the “Big Four” advertising giants has reportedly recommended that its clients enact a “temporary pause” on spending on Twitter ads following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media giant.

Interpublic Group, or IPG, is the parent company of Universal McCann, with a roster of blue-chip clients that includes American Express, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Spotify and others.

MAGNA, IPG’s media intelligence arm, told clients in an email that Twitter “has been silent in any direct comms with marketers and agencies,” email newsletter Morning Brew’s Ryan Barwick reported.

“The current situation is unpredictable and chaotic, and bad actors and unsafe behaviors thrive in such an environment,” the message reportedly added.

SCOOP: IPG is recommending client "temporary pause" all current media on Twitter, according to multiple sources.

More background: IPG's MAGNA agency sent an email yesterday that said Twitter "has been silent in any direct comms with marketers and agencies."



"The current situation is unpredictable and chaotic, and bad actors and unsafe behaviors thrive in such an environment"

The warning came even as Musk reportedly traveled to New York City as part of a bid to reassure advertisers that Twitter would remain a “brand safe” platform under his watch. Critics have alleged for months that Musk’s emphasis on free speech will embolden far-right voices and other volatile elements on the platform.

IPG’s recommended pause came just days after Musk posted and then quickly deleted a tweet linking to a baseless conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Twitter officials have attributed an increase in racial slurs on the platform since Musk officially became its owner to an organized “trolling campaign.” NBA superstar LeBron James was among those who called attention to the surge in hate speech.

Elon Musk has attempted to reassure advertisers in recent days. NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives for Musk and IPG did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment. Neither did spokespeople for the other “Big Four” advertising firms — Omnicom, Publicis Group and WPP.

The potential loss of advertisers would be a major blow to Musk’s effort to overhaul Twitter’s business model. Car firm General Motors — which notably competes with Musk’s electric car company, Tesla — said last Friday it would pause paid advertising on Twitter.

Musk sought to assuage concerns in a tweet Monday , writing that “Twitter’s commitment to brand safety is unchanged.”

The billionaire also attempted to allay advertisers’ fears in an open letter before his $44 billion deal closed last week.

Titled “Dear Twitter Advertisers,” the letter included an acknowledgment from Musk that the platform “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Musk’s Twitter takeover has prompted internal turmoil at the firm, including the exit of Twitter’s chief customer officer, Sarah Personette, who served as a key go-between for the company and its advertisers.

Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night. — Sarah Personette (@SEP) November 1, 2022

Personette revealed early Tuesday that she has resigned from her post.

“Many have heard me say this but the most important role I believe I played in the company was championing the requirements of brand safety,” Personette said.

“While uncertain how many there would be, I spent my last few days at the company continuing that commitment,” Personette added. “And I want everyone to know I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of [the Global Alliance for Responsible Media].”

