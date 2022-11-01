Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Muskâ€™s takeover of the platform.

The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitterâ€™s content moderation policies, leading critics to express concerns about the spread of misinformation.

As the outspoken billionaire took the reins of the company, several celebrities said they were fleeing it.

While her account didnâ€™t appear to be deleted, mega-producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday that she was saying sayonara to Twitter.

â€œNot hanging around for whatever Elon has planned,â€� Rhimes wrote.

Toni Braxton described being â€œshocked and appalledâ€� by â€œsome of the â€˜free speechâ€™ Iâ€™ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.â€�

â€œHate speech under the veil of â€˜free speechâ€™ is unacceptable,â€� the â€œUn-Break my Heartâ€� singer told her nearly 2 million followers, saying she would stay off the site because it is â€œno longer a safe space.â€�

Sara Bareilles also indicated that she was headed for the digital exit.

â€œWelp. Itâ€™s been fun Twitter. Iâ€™m out,â€� the composer of Broadwayâ€™s â€œWaitressâ€� wrote.

â€œMadam Secretaryâ€� star TÃ©a Leoni said Saturday that her reason for joining the star-studded exodus was due to â€œtoo much hate, too much in the wrong direction.â€�

â€œFrozenâ€™sâ€� Josh Gad, a prolific tweeter, said he was unsure whether heâ€™d remain on the platform, although he was â€œleaning toward staying.â€�

â€œFreedom of speech is great,â€� he wrote, but, â€œHate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ainâ€™t what I signed up for.â€�

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote in a Facebook post that he was â€œtaking a breakâ€� from Twitter, â€œsince the new ownership â€” and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging â€” has my stomach in a knot.â€�