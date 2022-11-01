ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UK's Morrisons to close McColl's stores; 1,300 jobs at risk

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LY9E_0iuTNmUD00

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons is to close 132 McColl's convenience stores that have no realistic prospect of making a profit in the medium term, it said on Tuesday, putting 1,300 workers at risk of redundancy.

The majority of the closures will take place this year, while 55 stores that include a Post Office counter will close next year.

Morrisons bought the McColl's chain out of administration in May but the deal was not cleared by the competition regulator until last month.

It said that every affected worker would be offered alternative employment at a nearby McColl’s store, Morrisons store, logistics operation or foodmaking centre.

McColl's currently trades from 1,164 stores, 286 of which trade under the Morrisons Daily fascia.

The chain has annual turnover of about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), representing about 0.8% of the UK grocery market.

Morrisons' plan is to have more than 1,000 stores trading as Morrisons Daily within two years.

It said it will invest significantly in the McColl’s business over the next year, improving the chain's product range and pricing position.

($1 = 0.8720 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Reuters

Passengers stranded as Kenya Airways' pilots strike

NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than two dozen flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa’s biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy