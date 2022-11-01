Read full article on original website
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville whipped James Madison
The University of Louisville football team amassed 467 yards of total offense and the defense pitched a second-half shutout. And that added up to a 34-10 win over James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. Malik Cunningham threw for three touchdowns, while Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards and...
Final Stats: Louisville defeats James Madison, 34-10
Louisville wins fourth straight with 34-10 victory over James Madison
WALK & TALK: Liberty 21, Arkansas 19
Join HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' incredibly disappointing home loss to No. 23 Liberty with his thoughts and opinions on the game Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. HawgSports is $1 for your first month. If you're enjoying the Walk & Talk, HawgSports Live and...
