WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3
St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
mypcblife.com
Twice She Died, Only to be Saved by An ‘Angel’
Twice, mere hours apart, the dark eyes of Death stared in the face of Carol O’Driscoll. And twice, those eyes blinked first. But what really made her breathless was meeting Jesus, who had a question for her. •••. That Thursday in August had been typically busy for O’Driscoll,...
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
WKRG
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th
The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale
The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament raises money for Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is expecting to raise $40,000 for the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch with their second annual golf tournament. All the money raised from the gold tournament goes to the program. Deputies come to the youth ranch from all across the...
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
Destin Log
It's a wrap: Destin Fishing Rodeo finishes on Halloween with some 'stellar' fish
The 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo wrapped up in Halloween fashion Monday evening with a few of the crews sporting costumes to entertain the crowd as well as hauling in some big fish. The crew aboard the Twilight with Capt. Robert Hill came in decked out as "Team Spoiled Rotten”...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
getthecoast.com
The old Bluewater Zoo building to be demolished, replaced with new museum in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
On Tuesday, the Fort Walton Beach City Council approved the demolition bid for the old Bluewater Zoo building and public restrooms in downtown Fort Walton Beach. The property is located at 159 Miracle Strip Parkway SE and is adjacent to the City’s Indian Temple Mound Museum site. Back in...
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Northwest Florida rural communities share $5 million for infrastructure projects
Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will share $4.9 million in infrastructure funds to upgrade water and wastewater utilities, construct public roadways and public building renovations. “These investments will attract and expand business opportunities, facilitate the creation of good-paying jobs, and diversify local economies which will strengthen Florida...
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
