Freeport, FL

WJHG-TV

Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3

St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
mypcblife.com

Twice She Died, Only to be Saved by An ‘Angel’

Twice, mere hours apart, the dark eyes of Death stared in the face of Carol O’Driscoll. And twice, those eyes blinked first. But what really made her breathless was meeting Jesus, who had a question for her. •••. That Thursday in August had been typically busy for O’Driscoll,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for November 4th-6th

The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton. First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale

The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Community mourning the loss of a local leader

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Supporters say Walton County tax will bring safer highways

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Supporters of a one-cent sales tax in Walton County are making their push before election day next week. Some believe the controversial referendum is catching heat because county commissioners are backing the plan. Supporters of the tax want voters to understand why city leaders decided to put the tax on […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
NICEVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Northwest Florida rural communities share $5 million for infrastructure projects

Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties will share $4.9 million in infrastructure funds to upgrade water and wastewater utilities, construct public roadways and public building renovations. “These investments will attract and expand business opportunities, facilitate the creation of good-paying jobs, and diversify local economies which will strengthen Florida...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Scam Alert in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

