Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution to help revitalize western Baltimore County.

A West Coast-based chain called Grocery Outlet Bargain Market announced this morning that it will open up a store on the site of the former Giant, on Milford Mill Road at Liberty Road.

It's set to open in the spring of 2024, create up to 40 jobs, and, most importantly for many residents, bring back a supermarket to what some have called a " food desert ." The redevelopment would also bring new landscaping, redesigned entrances, and other improvements that the county says will "enhance the gateway through picturesque streetscaping and reimagined pathways for pedestrians."

"The food desert on this end is slowly coming to an end. We still got a lot of work to do. I'm hoping that liberty road brings back that vibrancy of life, where you can work, play and live," said Ryan Coleman, President of Randallstown NAACP.

Grocery Outlet has more than 400 stores throughout the West Coast and in Pennsylvania and New Jersey; it also has a store in Hagerstown. This would be the chain's second Maryland location.

Randallstown NAACP formed a task force this summer to revitalize the Liberty Road corridor. Meanwhile, the county was also planning to spend $10 million to revitalize the deserted Security Square Mall , part of a $20 million overall funding package . A new state bill created a "West Baltimore County Redevelopment Authority" that lets the county buy and redevelop rundown Woodlawn-area properties .

"I'm excited. I'm really excited. It's coming to the area so it's not that far to drive or commute. So, it makes it convenient for me and other people around here in the neighborhood," said Cece Payne,, Baltimore County resident.

"I’m glad to know I don’t gotta go to far…a lot of the elderly people can't get to the grocery store all the way up the road, especially if they don't have other people to help them," said Tony Jones, Baltimore County resident.

A charrette process is now underway to map out the future of the Security Square Mall area .

This morning, County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined local leaders, including County Councilman Julian Jones and Izzy Patoka, to announce the $2 million in funding for the Grocery Outlet property.

"We're in the process of setting up a community development organization for the corridor, and we are excited about this in addition to here, we're doing great work in places like Security Square Mall, the vibrancy of all Baltimore County, but especially western Baltimore County is on the move," said Olszewski.

The funding will go toward partly demolishing the existing building and renovating it. It includes $1.4 million from the county's Revolving Loan Fund and $600,000 in federal COVID-related (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet, Inc., said in a statement:

“We are so thrilled to open our first location in Baltimore County and meet a need in the community for convenient access to healthy and affordable groceries. At Grocery Outlet, our mission is to touch lives for the better. We’re so grateful to be able to help provide our local families with fresh, high-quality groceries at deep discount prices, and more importantly, give back to the community.”

County Councilman Izzy Patoka noted: “Families that live in the neighborhoods along Liberty Road and beyond are eager and excited about having a new shopping venue that provides fresh fruit, groceries and more to the area.”

