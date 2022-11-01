Read full article on original website
BK Reader’s Voter Guide to the 2022 General Election
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections continues through Nov. 6 in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. This guide for Brooklyn voters lists Kings County districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, New York Senate, New York Assembly and the NY State governor’s race. In some...
Here’s What Brooklyn Voters Should Know About Their Rights Before Hitting the Polls
With the general elections coming up on Nov. 8, and early voting already underway, it is important to remember that under state and federal law, it is illegal for anyone to intimidate, threaten or coerce voters in an effort to interfere with their right to vote. “Voting is safe and...
BK Property Owner is Getting Sued for Tricking 20 Immigrant Families Out of $5M
Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. and 345 Ovington LLC are getting sued for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge. New York Attorney General Letitia...
