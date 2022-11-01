ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

When it comes to selling MLB gear, here’s where the Pirates land

By Mike Larson, Pittsburgh Business Times
The Pirates may be one of the worst teams in all of Major League Baseball, but when it comes to selling branded merchandise, the franchise is rubbing shoulders with some of the best.

Sports apparel retailer Lids, known mostly for selling hats in stores and online, recently released its list of the top MLB teams for selling branded gear for the 2022 season.

Despite losing 100 games and finishing near the very bottom of the league standings, the Pirates are 9th in the rankings for selling team gear.

The team was the worst performing squad on the list and one of four in the top 10 to not make the playoffs this season. The Pirates, along with the Boston Red Sox, share the dubious honor of being the only two teams on the list to lose more games this season than they won.

