Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
Man wanted for questioning in connection with shooting at Navy Blvd.: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kevin Donell Owens, Jr., 20, to question him in reference to an October shooting. Deputies said Owens is wanted for questioning only in reference to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, in the area of Navy Boulevard and Payton Drive. If […]
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
Victim in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run identified as 53-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Highway 29 in Escambia County early Tuesday morning. The woman's daughters, Danielle Sommerfield and Kristy Figueroa, spoke with WEAR News Thursday afternoon about their now deceased mother, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe. The family...
Troopers continue search for vehicle involved in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Highway 29 in Escambia County this week. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross the street. Investigators say they're...
Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
Pensacola man allegedly tried to suffocate his 86-year-old mother: PPD reports
CORRECTION: The victim, who Pensacola Police said is Christopher Asmar’s mother, is 86-years-old. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly beating and trying to suffocate an 86-year-old mother, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Christopher Asmar, 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted […]
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
Man turns himself into Mobile Police: allegedly shot someone at Oaklawn Homes
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man turned himself into detectives Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Baltimore Street on Oct. 25, according to a release. Kelton Franks, 21, was transported to Metro Jail after turning himself into detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers responded […]
