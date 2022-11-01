ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly tried to suffocate his 86-year-old mother: PPD reports

CORRECTION: The victim, who Pensacola Police said is Christopher Asmar’s mother, is 86-years-old. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly beating and trying to suffocate an 86-year-old mother, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Christopher Asmar, 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
MOBILE, AL

