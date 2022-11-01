Changes in City Operations for Veterans Day Holiday

City offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday. The following city operations will be affected:

Garbage collections on Friday, Nov. 11 will be postponed until Monday, Nov. 14. Garbage collection on Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 8 - 10, will not be affected.

Yard-waste collections for the week will not be affected.

Nov. 6 is a blue recycling week. There will be no change in collections.

Download the Winston-Salem Collects app from the city’s website for personalized alerts about all collection days.

CityLink 311, the city’s citizen service call center, will not be staffed but non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department. Requests for routine information or services may be submitted by email (citylink@cityofws.org), through CityofWS.org, or with the CityLink 311 mobile application, for processing the next day.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. on Veterans Day, which is 90 minutes earlier than usual. The Old Salisbury Road Landfill and the Overdale and Forum 52 yard waste facilities will be closed.

For more information call CityLink 311.