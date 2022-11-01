ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L. Mason Capitani moves to new offices in Troy

L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International and Liberty Property & Asset Management have relocated to their new corporate headquarters at 1111 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, Michigan. The new office is designed to foster collaboration between the firm’s brokerage and management professionals and their respective staffs. Features such as modern finishes, open meeting areas, full-height glass for natural light and modern conference rooms have been incorporated to create a top working environment.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes

Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

High-end motorcycle dealerships plan relocation to new building in Livonia

Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023

A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac schools are going electric

Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
PONTIAC, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash

After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County pulls commitment of $32M aimed at new small business fund

Wayne County has pulled all $32 million it promised for a fund that aims to help small businesses in southeastern Michigan communities, a partner in the project said Tuesday. Wafa Dinaro, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, the philanthropic group that supports entrepreneurship and is a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said she received notice Oct. 24 that Wayne County was canceling the partnership and all funding for the Wayne County Small Business Hub fund, which would have helped small business owners in such cities as Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse and Romulus.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they wouldn’t. The post The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
designdevelopmenttoday.com

DeLorean's Daughter to Build New Model in Detroit

DeLorean Next Generation, not to be confused with DeLorean Motor Company, said that it will build its Model-JZD sports car in Detroit. The car, which is named in honor of John Zachary DeLorean, will begin assembly in January 2023 before being unveiled later next year. DeLorean’s daughter, Kat, will spearhead...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN HILLS, MI

