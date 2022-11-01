Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Department of Transportation invests $16 million for port of Detroit
From huge freighters and tankers to luxury cruise lines, they all pass through the port of Detroit - the only place in the U.S. where ships can stop for fuel. Now the Department of Transportation is investing $16 million to update infrastructure.
rejournals.com
L. Mason Capitani moves to new offices in Troy
L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International and Liberty Property & Asset Management have relocated to their new corporate headquarters at 1111 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, Michigan. The new office is designed to foster collaboration between the firm’s brokerage and management professionals and their respective staffs. Features such as modern finishes, open meeting areas, full-height glass for natural light and modern conference rooms have been incorporated to create a top working environment.
Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
HometownLife.com
High-end motorcycle dealerships plan relocation to new building in Livonia
Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.
thecentersquare.com
'Incredibly disappointed': Wayne County reneges on $32M small business fund
(The Center Square) – When in the spotlight at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Wayne County committed $32 million of federal COVID relief to small businesses in impoverished areas. The New Economy Initiative, a nonprofit that helps small businesses develop, added $22 million of private donations for a total of...
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac schools are going electric
Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
Activists slam Detroit for missing deadline to fund right to counsel for low-income renters
The city was supposed to begin providing free legal counsel for low-income residents facing eviction
This Michigan City Was Named One of The Hardest To Live in For Veterans
No matter which side of the political 'aisle' you find yourself, there is one topic we all tend to agree on: our military veterans deserve more than they currently get once they come home. According to the Veterans Association, there are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, with over...
Detroit News
Livengood: Wayne County finally spending $100M COVID stimulus cash
After sitting on a $339 million mountain of federal stimulus funds for more than a year, Wayne County government is about to start spending down some of its COVID cash, while pulling back on one commitment to a small business development program. The Wayne County Commission is expected to vote...
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Wayne County pulls commitment of $32M aimed at new small business fund
Wayne County has pulled all $32 million it promised for a fund that aims to help small businesses in southeastern Michigan communities, a partner in the project said Tuesday. Wafa Dinaro, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, the philanthropic group that supports entrepreneurship and is a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said she received notice Oct. 24 that Wayne County was canceling the partnership and all funding for the Wayne County Small Business Hub fund, which would have helped small business owners in such cities as Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse and Romulus.
The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm
Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they wouldn’t. The post The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
DeLorean's Daughter to Build New Model in Detroit
DeLorean Next Generation, not to be confused with DeLorean Motor Company, said that it will build its Model-JZD sports car in Detroit. The car, which is named in honor of John Zachary DeLorean, will begin assembly in January 2023 before being unveiled later next year. DeLorean’s daughter, Kat, will spearhead...
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
