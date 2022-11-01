ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilmark, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown

A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

More parking added to North Bluff roundabout project

During a 3½ hour meeting Thursday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up the proposed North Bluff project, which is set to feature a roundabout and significant renovations to the area located at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension. The proposal comes to the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA

