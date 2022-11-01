Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown
A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
Martha's Vineyard Times
More parking added to North Bluff roundabout project
During a 3½ hour meeting Thursday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up the proposed North Bluff project, which is set to feature a roundabout and significant renovations to the area located at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension. The proposal comes to the...
Comments / 0