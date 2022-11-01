Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Can Craig Morgan Lead the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?
Craig Morgan's new video for "How You Make a Man" draws on his own life lessons. Will the veteran country singer lead the most popular new videos in country music this week? That depends on Taste of Country readers. Let's get started!. Morgan's new clip is vying for votes against...
Wynonna Judd Mentors Younger Artists by Telling Them What NOT to Do
Wynonna Judd has become a mentor figure to several younger female country artists, and while she takes the role seriously, she doesn't feel comfortable telling any of them what they ought to do. Instead, the Country Music Hall of Famer advises some of her younger counterparts what not to do when it comes to their lives and careers.
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Kelly Lang Shows off Her Sexy Side on ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ [Exclusive Premiere]
From the moment Kelly Lang recorded her cover of the Tina Turner classic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” she knew she wanted to create a sexy music video to go with it. The singer-songwriter just wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to star in it.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Lainey Wilson’s Career-Defining Year Hasn’t Been Easy [Interview]
To get to the heart of Lainey Wilson's new Bell Bottom Country album, skip ahead to track No. 6, "Me, You and Jesus." The soft-spoken, mid-tempo, acoustic lyrical showcase doesn't scream radio hit, and it might go unnoticed on the first listen through these 14 songs, but ... "The only...
Craig Morgan Finds Lessons in the Hard Times in ‘How You Make a Man’ Video [Watch]
Craig Morgan will release the deluxe version of his album, God, Family, Country, on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11). The project features four brand new songs, including "How You Make a Man," an anthem to the hard life lessons that serve to shape a person. The singer also released a music video, which tells the story of the song, on Thursday (Oct. 27).
Reba McEntire, Rex Linn + More Announced as CMA Awards Presenters
The CMA Awards are coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the Country Music Association has announced the list of artists and celebrities who will serve as award presenters at the show. The star-studded group of presenters includes CMA-nominated artists, country legends, professional athletes and actors. The country artists that...
Jessica Willis Fisher’s First Meeting With Her Now-Husband Got Overshadowed by Lady A [Exclusive]
Jessica Willis Fisher doesn't remember all the details of the first time she met her husband, Sean Fisher, but there is one thing she knows for certain: They would likely have never crossed paths if it wasn't for their shared love of music. Fisher opens up about the details of...
Legendary Elvis Presley Guitarist James Burton Gives Hopeful Cancer Update After Surgery
Legendary guitarist James Burton, who's played alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more country and rock artists, turned to social media on Wednesday (Nov. 2) to update fans after undergoing surgery as part of his fight against cancer. Burton posted to Facebook to thank his friends, fans...
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
Carrie Underwood + Family Had ‘the Best Day’ During Amazing Trip to NASA [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day." The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from...
Television’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Are Set to Go Country [Exclusive Photos]
Wednesday night's (Nov. 2) episode of The Goldbergs will find the ABC family at a country and western bar, line dancing. Exclusive photos shared first by Taste of Country recall the glory of 1980s country music and the early line dancing craze. Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) can be seen throughout...
