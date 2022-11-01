ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 7

Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 2 days ago

City crews will start collecting leaves on Monday, Nov. 7, in the northern quadrant of the city (quadrant 4), which is the area roughly bounded by New Walkertown Road on the east, Salem Parkway on the south, and Reynolda and Yadkinville roads on the west.

Collection will proceed clockwise by quadrant and continue until the leaf trucks have made three passes through each neighborhood.

Residents who do not have access to a computer can call CityLink at 311 and a CityLink agent will look up the estimated collection date.

For leaf collection follow these guidelines:

• Rake leaves to the edge of the yard, behind the curb and not in the street.

• Sticks, rocks and other debris may damage our equipment. Please, leaves only.

• Do not park vehicles on, in front of or near leaves.

• Do not put leaves on a tarp or over a storm drain.

• Leaf collection is provided to single-family houses only.

• Remember, residents MAY NOT burn leaves inside the city limits.

For year-round leaf collection, put leaves in a city yard-waste cart. Call CityLink 311 for information about how to get a yard cart.

