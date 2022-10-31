Read full article on original website
Sensational moment Aboriginal elder confronts Australia’s richest man during Welcome to Country: ‘We are suffering - when are you going to stop the handouts?’
An Aboriginal elder has publicly confronted mining magnate Andrew Forrest, using a Welcome to Country ceremony to tell him indigenous people are 'suffering ... when you going to stop these handouts?'. Nyamai woman Doris Mitchell-Eaton attended Monday's ceremonial opening of the $5.9billion Iron Bridge mine developed by Mr Forrest's Fortescue...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid
Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
A former US military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show.
Irwin Family Zoo opens its doors to marriage proposals
The Irwin Family Zoo has officially announced that they are opening up their doors to marriage proposals and offer several accommodations. The Irwin Family Zoo has announced on its website that they are planning to open up the venue to wedding services such as marriage proposals and weddings themselves. “Whether...
Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Queensland state police officers who...
Entire town braces to go underwater with residents told it's now TOO LATE to leave and the defence force called in to help as huge rain system smashes Australia - here's what you need to know
Another massive rain band is about to unleash on Australia's east coast with four states in the firing line, as thousands of homes are threatened by floodwaters in Victoria. The rain band will form on Monday evening, stretching from Central Australia to South Australia before moving eastwards, targeting NSW and Queensland by Wednesday and then lashing Tasmania by Friday.
Australia's borders are open, so where are all the backpackers?
Backpackers on working holiday maker visas have been a crucial source of farm labour for decades, alongside smaller numbers of temporary migrants from the Pacific Islands, international students, and Australians. In the 2018-19 financial year more than 200,000 people came to Australia on working holiday maker visas. On average about 35,000 a month – and more than 40,000 in December – worked on farms, picking vegetables, fruit or nuts. Numbers declined with borders closed to visa holders from March 2020 to February 2022. But since borders reopened they have not recovered as hoped. By the end of June almost 100,000 Working...
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
Read the gloating text bookie sent colleague after gambling company offered crazy 100 to 1 odds on EVERY Melbourne Cup horse - with punters raging business suddenly cancelled their accounts instead of paying up
A relieved text has emerged from an employee of Australia's newest betting agency after the company dodged a devastating $50million payout on the Melbourne Cup. Betr offered extraordinary odds of 100/1 on every horse in the Melbourne Cup - with a maximum bet of $10 - as a promotion designed to entice people to open an account with the News Corp-backed company.
Aussie TikTok star's autistic brother, 15, goes missing as she issues a desperate plea to help find him: 'He has no food, water or money'
An Australian TikTok star begged her social media followers for help this week after her autistic brother went missing on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Brooke Styles raised the alarm on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram post explaining her brother had not returned home from a morning walk. 'Please share! My brother is...
Xi tells Scholz China and Germany should work together during 'times of turmoil'
BEIJING (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, state media reported, in the first visit by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years. During their first face-to-face meeting since Scholz took office, Xi said that as large nations with...
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.In confirming the latest group’s arrival in Sydney, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the newcomers could face “law enforcement action” if a counterterrorism investigation team of police and security officers found evidence of any offense.The mothers, who were partners of Islamic State supporters, could face ongoing controls...
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States will hold in-person trade talks next week in New York under a new joint initiative announced in June, the U.S. and Taiwanese governments said, a. April 14, 2021 06:44 PM PDT |. April 14, 2021 06:41 PM PDT |. April 14, 2021...
Junior Eurovision: UK act revealed as Freya Skye
A 13-year-old from Buckinghamshire will represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest next month, it has been announced. Freya Skye said: "I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting". It is the first time in more than...
