ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, but another Southern state gets ‘swear the most’ crown

Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, according to the recent findings of a study done by WordTips. The word-centric website gathered tweets from every state and the top 320 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine their rankings. They also used other criteria, like allowing only one tweet containing profanity per user, as well as only factoring in tweets in English for their findings.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Second arrest made in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting

When it announced on Wednesday that an arrest had been made in a shooting that injured Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Aug. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department indicated two more suspects were being sought. On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced another male teen, who had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Alabama Roots: Another NFL 1,000-yard receiving season

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Sunday in the Dolphins’ ninth game. The former West Alabama standout entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Dolphins took a 21-17 halftime lead at Soldier Field.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on Alabama’s loss to LSU: ‘The window on the (Nick) Saban dynasty is closing’

Paul Finebaum said Sunday that LSU’s Brian Kelly made some “life-changing” calls during the Tigers’ 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The SEC Network analyst points out, though, those call have also affected Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide as he is now questioning if Alabama’s reign over the country is coming to an end.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What happened to Alabama in loss at LSU?

All the familiar ingredients were there. Alabama had no room for error on Saturday night and its latest high-wire act ended like the last. A 32-31 overtime loss at LSU ended any national title conversation for a preseason No. 1 whose flaws were exposed on the road again. From offensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy