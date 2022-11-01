Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, according to the recent findings of a study done by WordTips. The word-centric website gathered tweets from every state and the top 320 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine their rankings. They also used other criteria, like allowing only one tweet containing profanity per user, as well as only factoring in tweets in English for their findings.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO