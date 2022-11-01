Read full article on original website
Nick Saban after loss to LSU: ‘I like this team’ but ‘sometimes we beat ourselves’
Alabama took its second loss of the season Saturday night in overtime in Baton Rouge, which means it will not be playing in the College Football Playoff barring an improbable run to an SEC championship. LSU has the inside track to Atlanta after its victory and would need to lose...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, but another Southern state gets ‘swear the most’ crown
Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, according to the recent findings of a study done by WordTips. The word-centric website gathered tweets from every state and the top 320 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine their rankings. They also used other criteria, like allowing only one tweet containing profanity per user, as well as only factoring in tweets in English for their findings.
Bryce Young on making Nick Saban laugh, playing Jayden Daniels in pop warner, losing to Tennessee
Bryce Young is all smiles. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback laughed with Alabama coach Nick Saban on the field during the Mississippi State game. He laughed when he was asked about Jayden Daniels. But make no mistake the Alabama quarterback is as focused and determined ever. In a fun interview with...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Watch Alabama’s Bryce Young get booed by LSU student section
Bryce Young was welcomed to Tiger Stadium in much the way you would expect. The Alabama quarterback hit the field for pre-game warm-ups and was showered with boos from the LSU student section ahead of the No. 6 Tide’s game at No. 10 LSU in a key SEC West showdown.
Highlights from Tiger Talk with interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams
Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is making his first appearance as head coach on Tiger Talk with Auburn broadcasters Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Williams found out Monday afternoon that he’d become the Tigers’ interim coach after the school parted with Bryan Harsin after 21 games and a 9-12 record.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Optimism, effort not enough to save flawed Alabama team in 2022
Nick Saban’s declaration two days before Alabama’s 2022 season opener that, “I like this team, I really do,” was received as warning to the rest of college football by Alabama fans. Saban -- praising his team’s leadership, intangibles and attitude -- had that twinkle in his...
LSU Fined $250,000 by SEC After Fans Storm Field vs. Alabama
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 32–31, in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.
What the analytics say about Alabama’s failed two-point conversion attempts against LSU
In a small, stifling room under Tiger Stadium where a steel door separated Nick Saban’s news conference from the jubilant sounds of exiting LSU fans, awkward laughter broke out. Saban had just answered a reporter’s question about Alabama’s decisions to twice attempt two-point conversions in the fourth quarter of...
Second arrest made in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting
When it announced on Wednesday that an arrest had been made in a shooting that injured Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Aug. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department indicated two more suspects were being sought. On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced another male teen, who had been...
‘Crimson red state’: How Alabama’s lack of midterm political intrigue harms itself
Almost five years have passed since a special election for the U.S. Senate animated Alabama politics like the state rarely experienced before. Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a contest that captured international media attention and was the focus of U.S. politicians far and wide. Since then, normalcy...
Alabama Roots: Another NFL 1,000-yard receiving season
Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Sunday in the Dolphins’ ninth game. The former West Alabama standout entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Dolphins took a 21-17 halftime lead at Soldier Field.
Paul Finebaum on Alabama’s loss to LSU: ‘The window on the (Nick) Saban dynasty is closing’
Paul Finebaum said Sunday that LSU’s Brian Kelly made some “life-changing” calls during the Tigers’ 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The SEC Network analyst points out, though, those call have also affected Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide as he is now questioning if Alabama’s reign over the country is coming to an end.
What happened to Alabama in loss at LSU?
All the familiar ingredients were there. Alabama had no room for error on Saturday night and its latest high-wire act ended like the last. A 32-31 overtime loss at LSU ended any national title conversation for a preseason No. 1 whose flaws were exposed on the road again. From offensive...
On the Georgia Trail: Herschel Walker urges GOP ‘team effort’ to win
HIRAM — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a message for the GOP faithful who had flocked to a Herschel Walker r...
