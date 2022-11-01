Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
mynbc5.com
Forest Service opens online application for Christmas tree permits
The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the U.S. Forest Service is now allowing Vermonters to purchase permits to cut down their own tree from the Green Mountain National Forest. The permits cost $5 each and can be purchased online or in person at the GMNF offices in...
mynbc5.com
Vermont launching apprenticeship program to meet broadband goals
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont is in the middle of a huge fiber internet build-out to give families across the state access to high-speed internet. Vermont Community Broadband Board, VCBB, is launching an initiative to reach its broadband goals by training fiber optic technicians, tree-trimmers and electric utility line workers.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
mynbc5.com
Special vote could expand broadband access to residents in Chittenden County
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A special election ballot item could widen broadband internet access for Vermonters across the state. Other areas of Vermont have already begun tackling the problem but Chittenden County could be next in line to connect. "In Williston there are approximately 140 home addresses that don't...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
mynbc5.com
Small Business Administration shines light on resources for vets looking to start businesses
RANDOLPH, Vt. — In recognition of "Veteran's Small Business Week" and Veteran's Day later this month, the Small Business Administration and Veteran Business Outreach Branches of Vermont are letting service members know the opportunities that are available to them. “The reason it’s important to provide these services for veteran,...
mynbc5.com
Looking back 95 years later at the deadly Vermont flood of 1927
It's one of Vermont's most devastating natural disasters in state history. The 1927 flood killed dozens of people, livestock and ruined critical infrastructure in the state. The flood began on Nov. 2, 1927, around 10 pm. Nov. 3 was the worst of it, when it rained more than 7 inches...
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
mynbc5.com
Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history
Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
mynbc5.com
Burlington selects new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Kimberly Carson as the city’s new director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging on Wednesday following a nationwide search to fill the role. "I'm at a point of my career where I can really choose where I...
mynbc5.com
Vermont ready for secure midterm elections
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The midterm election is less than a week away, and election workers expect many voters to turn out to the polls on Tuesday. Ahead of the big day, Federal and state officials are working to make sure this election to be free, fair and secure. “We're...
mynbc5.com
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
mynbc5.com
What voters can expect in the final push ahead of Election Day
In the final stretch ahead of election day, candidates and their supporters are hoping to reach as many voters as possible. For many Vermonters, it all comes down to which candidate's values they identify most with. Alex McCraken spends his mornings putting out yard signs and engaging with morning commuters.
mynbc5.com
Defensive battles headline Vermont division two soccer championships
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's division two soccer titles shipped up to South Burlington High School, with defense playing a key role in both contests. The boy's started things off in the morning. with No.1 Montpelier clinching an undefeated season thanks to a 1-0 win over No. 3 Harwood Union.
mynbc5.com
Emotional win by CVU leads day of field hockey championships
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On a historically warm November Saturday morning, the Vermont Principles Association set the stage for yet another trio of field hockey championships. The scene was great, utilizing the facilities at the University of Vermont's Moulton Field, but the script was even better. No. 1 CVU started...
mynbc5.com
No. 2 CVU huge second set gives RedHawks momentum to eliminate No. 3 Rice
HINESBURG, Vt. — A sellout crowd brought more than enough energy to power the semi-final No. 2 Champlain Valley Union High School as they defeated No. 3 Rice Memorial High School in five sets to advance to their sixth straight state championship game. It was a back-and-forth affair, with...
mynbc5.com
Essex uses strong first set to power past Mt. Mansfield
ESSEX, Vt. — After holding a 17-11 lead in a packed gym at Essex High School, the Hornets allowed Mount Mansfield to creep back into things thanks to a six-point run. That's when the Essex offense elevated to a new level. Led by senior captain Jocelyn Ray, the Hornets ripped off a vicious attack to take the first set en route to a 3-1 win in the Vermont Principles Association semifinals.
mynbc5.com
Jury finds Aita Gurung guilty of murder and attempted murder, does not accept insanity defense
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Aita Gurung, the Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and of attacking his mother-in-law, was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder on Thursday after a near month-long trial. Following the verdict, the prosecution said the case was...
mynbc5.com
NTSB report: Plane engine made popping noises before crash into Keene apartment building
A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash in Keene last month states there were no distress calls made from the small aircraft, but witnesses said the engine sounded strange. The pilot and passenger of the plane were killed on Oct. 21 when the plane crashed into a garage attached...
