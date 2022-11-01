ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Forest Service opens online application for Christmas tree permits

The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the U.S. Forest Service is now allowing Vermonters to purchase permits to cut down their own tree from the Green Mountain National Forest. The permits cost $5 each and can be purchased online or in person at the GMNF offices in...
ROCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont launching apprenticeship program to meet broadband goals

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont is in the middle of a huge fiber internet build-out to give families across the state access to high-speed internet. Vermont Community Broadband Board, VCBB, is launching an initiative to reach its broadband goals by training fiber optic technicians, tree-trimmers and electric utility line workers.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Looking back 95 years later at the deadly Vermont flood of 1927

It's one of Vermont's most devastating natural disasters in state history. The 1927 flood killed dozens of people, livestock and ruined critical infrastructure in the state. The flood began on Nov. 2, 1927, around 10 pm. Nov. 3 was the worst of it, when it rained more than 7 inches...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history

Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont ready for secure midterm elections

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The midterm election is less than a week away, and election workers expect many voters to turn out to the polls on Tuesday. Ahead of the big day, Federal and state officials are working to make sure this election to be free, fair and secure. “We're...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house

Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
PENN VALLEY, CA
mynbc5.com

What voters can expect in the final push ahead of Election Day

In the final stretch ahead of election day, candidates and their supporters are hoping to reach as many voters as possible. For many Vermonters, it all comes down to which candidate's values they identify most with. Alex McCraken spends his mornings putting out yard signs and engaging with morning commuters.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Emotional win by CVU leads day of field hockey championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On a historically warm November Saturday morning, the Vermont Principles Association set the stage for yet another trio of field hockey championships. The scene was great, utilizing the facilities at the University of Vermont's Moulton Field, but the script was even better. No. 1 CVU started...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex uses strong first set to power past Mt. Mansfield

ESSEX, Vt. — After holding a 17-11 lead in a packed gym at Essex High School, the Hornets allowed Mount Mansfield to creep back into things thanks to a six-point run. That's when the Essex offense elevated to a new level. Led by senior captain Jocelyn Ray, the Hornets ripped off a vicious attack to take the first set en route to a 3-1 win in the Vermont Principles Association semifinals.
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy