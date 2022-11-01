Read full article on original website
Annual Pumpkin Chuck can dispose of the pumpkins, donates to good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is time to chuck your pumpkins. And you can do it at an event that is both entertaining and good for the community. The annual Pumpkin Chuck in Stanbery Park takes place Saturday from noon until five. There will be games, food, drinks and music at...
Neighborhood centers offer cooking classes and more to promote good health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new neighborhood centers in the Tri-State are offering free health programs in the next few months. One is in Oakley. The other is in Northern Kentucky. As we move into the next few months, it can be challenging to maintain good health. Holiday eating and the...
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
Dayton, Ky. smoke-free ordinance draws backlash from local businesses
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Saturday night marks the last night you can smoke inside businesses and indoor public spaces in the City of Dayton, Kentucky. The city-wide smoke-free ordinance goes into effect Sunday. Only a handful of businesses in the City of Dayton offer smoking inside. Flynn’s Rose Room is...
New exhibit brings the great outdoors inside the Cincinnati Museum Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a hike inside the Cincinnati Museum Center. The John A. and Judy Ruthven "Get into Nature" exhibit opened Saturday. The exhibit takes guests on a stroll through the Eastern Forest while indoors. The 3,500-square-foot gallery replicates all four seasons of the forest with life-size...
Students begin marketing project to help professor find kidney donor
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of students recently launched a marketing project to save their professor’s life. It is certainly not the usual assignment students likely expected, but when students at Ohio’s Cedarville University found out one of their professors needed the gift of life, they rose to the challenge.
Program helping prospective college students with financial aid process at local library
DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There is help for prospective college students with the financial aid process Saturday. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library will host its “Future Ready: Fall into Financial Aid” program. Students can get help completing paperwork to qualify for financial aid and grants...
Major league pitcher speaks to local high school about leadership
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A major league pitcher Brent Suter gave some local student athletes a lesson in leadership. The Anderson Township native and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher spoke to Anderson High School's SALT club. That stands for "Student athlete leadership team." Suter spoke to 161 student athletes about his...
Xavier University considering bringing back football program
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Almost 50 years have gone by without a varsity football team at Xavier University, but that could change. The university confirmed with Local 12 there are talks of bringing back football. These days Xavier is known for basketball. “We’ve got a killer basketball team just about...
'Support Your Six Bags': Local woman wants your leftover Halloween candy for military
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Boone County woman wants to take leftover Halloween candy off your hands. Ashley Calvert has been making bags she calls ‘Support Your Six Bags’ for the last couple of years. She was inspired by her husband’s experience in the military, while he was stationed at a base with a high suicide rate amongst military members.
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music
(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
'They give us life': 6 families adopt 7 children during National Adoption Month
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - November is National Adoption Month. Seven children in Hamilton County have joined their new families. Judge Ralph Winkler finalized the adoptions Friday morning at the Hamilton County Probate Court. Tiyahna, Alexander, and Ace Humphries walked into the court room wearing shirts that read: “Been there....
German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
Caregivers and healthcare teams want you to know there is support available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local husband who is caring for his wife says he wants others to know support is available. November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and the team from the Council on Aging has a variety of support programs available for those caring for others. "The whole goal for...
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
Winton Woods beats Ross 34-21
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Winton Woods moved to 12-0, claiming a 34-21 win over Ross in the OHSAA Dvision II playoffs. That sets up a showdown with Kings, which the Warriors defeated 28-23 in September.
