Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $9 specials all week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for another year. You can enjoy $9 specialty pizzas at dozens of restaurants all over the Tri-State. The special promotion starts Monday and continues through next Sunday. You can find a full list of restaurants here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WKRC

Dayton, Ky. smoke-free ordinance draws backlash from local businesses

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Saturday night marks the last night you can smoke inside businesses and indoor public spaces in the City of Dayton, Kentucky. The city-wide smoke-free ordinance goes into effect Sunday. Only a handful of businesses in the City of Dayton offer smoking inside. Flynn’s Rose Room is...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

New exhibit brings the great outdoors inside the Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a hike inside the Cincinnati Museum Center. The John A. and Judy Ruthven "Get into Nature" exhibit opened Saturday. The exhibit takes guests on a stroll through the Eastern Forest while indoors. The 3,500-square-foot gallery replicates all four seasons of the forest with life-size...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students begin marketing project to help professor find kidney donor

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of students recently launched a marketing project to save their professor’s life. It is certainly not the usual assignment students likely expected, but when students at Ohio’s Cedarville University found out one of their professors needed the gift of life, they rose to the challenge.
CEDARVILLE, OH
WKRC

Major league pitcher speaks to local high school about leadership

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A major league pitcher Brent Suter gave some local student athletes a lesson in leadership. The Anderson Township native and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher spoke to Anderson High School's SALT club. That stands for "Student athlete leadership team." Suter spoke to 161 student athletes about his...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Xavier University considering bringing back football program

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Almost 50 years have gone by without a varsity football team at Xavier University, but that could change. The university confirmed with Local 12 there are talks of bringing back football. These days Xavier is known for basketball. “We’ve got a killer basketball team just about...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music

(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ice rink, Christmas tree return to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It might not feel like it outside, but it is that time of year: the ice rink at Fountain Square downtown is back. The ice rink officially opened for business on Saturday morning and will now be open seven days a week through Feb. 20. The rink was open on Friday for a soft opening for training purposes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

German Christmas market Christkindlmarkt returns to Tri-State this weekend

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati region's premier German Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is back this year with imported merchandise, locally handcrafted items and delicious German food. There will be a children's lantern parade Saturday at 7 p.m. with a petting zoo, strolling musicians and Santa Claus. For Saturday only,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton Police say missing woman has returned home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking for help looking for a missing woman who has dementia and diabetes. Nancy Herald, 80, left her home around 3 p.m. Friday in her silver 2008 Honda Fit. It has an Ohio license plate reading EFK9148. Police said Herald's car was seen...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Winton Woods beats Ross 34-21

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Winton Woods moved to 12-0, claiming a 34-21 win over Ross in the OHSAA Dvision II playoffs. That sets up a showdown with Kings, which the Warriors defeated 28-23 in September.
CINCINNATI, OH

