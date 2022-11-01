Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Niall Horan Reveals His Ultimate Cardigan Collection
Former One Direction star Niall Horan was recently the talk of TikTok as users took to the platform to discuss his growing cardigan collection. The singer has often been photographed in a range of snazzy knits, from cardigans to sweater vests and everything in between, but fans have never seen Horan’s entire collection, until now.
Hypebae
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Piggy Lou to the Family
Justin and Hailey Bieber have added a new member to their family, and it’s a much fluffier addition than you might expect. The couple recently adopted a new dog named Piggy Lou, who made her Instagram debut on Halloween. Hailey shared a picture of Piggy Lou dressed up in a sweet piggy outfit, and announced that Lou would be “Oscar’s new baby sister.” The Biebers welcomed Oscar into their family back in 2018, now making them the proud parents of two little pups.
Hypebae
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Proves That "Bed Hair" Has a Place at Your Company’s Work Party
We’re not here to tussle, but Hailey Bieber is the girl to beat when displaying an effortless cool girl aesthetic. The star has single handedly proved that ‘bed hair‘ has a place at swanky events. Spotted at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, Bieber wore her long,...
Hypebae
The Best Dressed Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show in Miami
On Friday, Chanel flew to Miami to showcase the second presentation of its Cruise 2022 collection, which was initially revealed at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel earlier this year. As expected, Virginie Viard invited some of the house’s closest friends and ambassadors to the event, which was set on the beach...
Hypebae
Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown Are Working on a Secret Project
Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown might be working together on a musical collaboration. Last week, the Stranger Things star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing her friendship with the singer. “You connected with Mariah Carey?” the show’s host asked the actor, responding to her story about the two connecting after Carey’s son was seen with a pumpkin carved into the shape of Eleven, Brown’s character on Stranger Things. “Yeah, Mimi,” the 18-year-old said, sharing that the two text and call each other on the regular. “We have sung together, yeah… like in her studio, sung together,” she teased a potential collaboration with the pop diva.
Hypebae
Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You
On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae
Ally Brooke Hilariously Reacts to Fifth Harmony Reunion Requests
Ally Brooke has taken to social media to share what she thinks about all those requesting a Fifth Harmony reunion. Unfortunately, for 5H fans, based on her clip, it seems unlikely. Brooke used a viral TikTok sound for the video, which features “When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion?” written...
Hypebae
Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday and it looked pretty hysterical. In tribute to Kris, each member of the family decided to dress up as the momager, showcasing signature looks from all of her different phases. Kim Kardashian and North West shared their transformation on...
Hypebae
A$AP Nast Teases Stussy x Dries Van Noten Collaboration
It seems like Stussy is gearing up for another collaboration, following up on its buzzed releases with names like Converse, Nike, Tekla and more. According to A$AP Nast, the SoCal brand has teamed up with Dries Van Noten on an apparel collection. The rapper took to social media to share...
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams Gives a Sneak Peek at adidas Humanrace Samba
Pharrell Williams is continuing his partnership with adidas. Following up on sneakers like the recent all-black Hu NMD S1 RYAT, the artist has shared a sneak peek at his collaborative Humanrace Samba. The musician debuted the kicks at his first-ever Mighty Dream Forum, which is described as an “annual multi-day...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake and 21 Savage for Tory Lanez-Related Diss in "Circo Loco"
Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated album, Her Loss, and while many fans are excited, Megan Thee Stallion is not and for a valid reason. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist called out the rappers for including a line in the track “Circo Loco” that suggests she lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.
Hypebae
Awake NY Delivers Streetwear-Ready Jackets for FW22
Following a collaborative collection with the US Soccer team in October, Awake NY has released a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, offering two separate jacket designs. The first style is called the Corazón Varsity Jacket and arrive in two bold color combinations — blue-orange-cream and black-red-yellow. The sports-inspired jacket features effortlessly cool leather sleeves that juxtapose a soft, central fabric. The piece’s striped cuffs give the outerwear its classic edge and reappears around the collar and bottom hem.
Hypebae
Hilary Duff Shares Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter
Former child star Aaron Carter passed away on November 5. 911 was reportedly alerted that “a male had drowned in the tub,” according to TMZ. Since news of Carter’s death broke, numerous friends and celebrities have been sharing their tributes on social media. Hilary Duff, who once dated Carter and had him appear on an episode of Lizzie McGuire, was one of the first to pay her respects on Instagram.
Hypebae
PSA for All Queers: We Officially Have Our Own Dating Show on Netflix
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Season 2 of its latest dating show The Ultimatum would have an all-LGBTQ cast and this week — we got more good news. It’s no secret that dating shows favor the heterosexual experience — as if we don’t deserve tea in the form of chaotic TV relationships, too. Well, according to Netflix, the new season is now a spinoff series. Titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the series will follow women and nonbinary couples where one is ready to marry, while the other… not so much. “In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures,” reveals the show’s description.
Hypebae
GCDS and Clarks Serve Up Two Grunge-Inspired Takes on the Classic Loafer Silhouette
The inaugural collaboration between GCDS and Clarks made its debut earlier this year alongside the brand’s larger-than-life Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Coming off the Milan runway, it now prepares to launch the cutting-edge footwear range which features two original models. In the new drop, the Italian label brings a distinct...
Hypebae
Salomon Advanced FW22 Is the Iciest Yet — Literally
Salomon has introduced new seasonal colorways for the relaunch of the “XA ALPINE 2” and “QUEST GTX ADVANCED” archival silhouettes. As described by the label, “Salomon Advanced was born from the strength of its history, it has been molded by decades of trial and discovery. It is precision and innovation driven by a community that sees where it began and propels it to where it is going.”
Comments / 0