Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Season 2 of its latest dating show The Ultimatum would have an all-LGBTQ cast and this week — we got more good news. It’s no secret that dating shows favor the heterosexual experience — as if we don’t deserve tea in the form of chaotic TV relationships, too. Well, according to Netflix, the new season is now a spinoff series. Titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the series will follow women and nonbinary couples where one is ready to marry, while the other… not so much. “In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures,” reveals the show’s description.

2 DAYS AGO